Kaylee Harper, veterinarian technician at Pawprints on the Heartland, works on Tuesday with animals at the clinic in Pittsburg, Kan. The organization is trying to raise money to hire a veterinarian to operate its mobile clinic. GLOBE | ROGER NOMER

Today in the Globe newsroom we looked at a group helping our best friends.

Pawprints of the Heartland, a recognized local non-profit group that has spayed and neutered nearly 87,000 dogs and cats across Southeast Kansas, continues working at a limited capacity because of an ongoing shortage of veterinarians. A mobile clinic operated by the group remains parked.

We'll have more about this story in Tuesday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:

  • Cherokee County commissioners passing a moratorium on wind farm construction.
  • Details of a melee after Friday's Joplin-Webb City football game.
  • The next step in Crowder College's presidential search.

