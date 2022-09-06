PITTSBURG, Kan. — Antique Model T vehicles will be seen throughout Southeast Kansas this week as the 39th annual Hillbilly Tour rolls through Pittsburg.
The Hillbilly Tour is hosted by the Heart of the Ozarks Chapter of the Model T Ford Club of America. Drivers will travel on their own schedule.
Vehicles on Wednesday will visit spots such as the veterans memorial and Carnie Smith Stadium at Pittsburg State University and the Crawford County Historical Museum. The public is invited to view the vehicles and meet with drivers on Wednesday evening at the Farmers Market Pavilion at the north end of downtown Pittsburg.
On Thursday, vehicles will head for Big Brutus, the Baxter Springs Heritage Museum and downtown Galena. They'll swing into Southwest Missouri on Friday to visit Carthage, the Jasper County square and the historic Phelps House.
On Saturday, the tour will travel along the old Jefferson Highway from Pittsburg to the Fort Scott National Historic Site.
