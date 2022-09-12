PINEVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking public input about planned improvements along U.S. Route 71 in McDonald County between Goodin Hollow Road in Pineville and the Missouri/Arkansas state line.
The meeting will be available for two weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 19, until Monday, Oct. 3, and can be accessed at https://www.modot.org/us-route-71-pavement-safety-improvements. Comments can be made by accessing a comment form at the link above.
MoDOT is currently in the final stages of pavement improvements, and safety and traffic flow improvements.
Work is tentatively scheduled for 2023 at an estimated cost of $4.04 million.
Those unable to access the online meeting can contact MoDOT’s Southwest District Office at 417-895-7600 and accommodations will be made to share the information and gather feedback.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.