A $1 trillion federal infrastructure funding package coupled with revenue from Missouri's gas tax increase means billions of dollars more will be available to help Missouri catch up on needed road and bridge work.
Missouri is expected to receive $7 billion over the next five years as a result of the $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill signed into law Monday, said Patrick McKenna, director of the Missouri Department of Transportation. He and Gregg C. Smith, a member of the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, and district engineers visited Joplin on Tuesday to discuss the status of the state's transportation funding and the process of moving projects forward.
MoDOT has already planned projects of about $5 billion using that money. The gas tax collections started Oct. 1, which is expected to provide about $40 million over the next nine months. "Not a king's ransom but a vitally important piece to match this federal bill," McKenna said.
One of the funding difficulties the state faced was reduced funding from the gas tax. He said it is difficult to ask voters for a raise in the gas tax, but in the 25 years that Missouri's tax had remained the same, that 17 cents in buying power had eroded to about 7 cents in today's value.
"The timing couldn't have been better" for the Missouri Legislature to pass a 2.5-cent raise in the gas tax this year because the increased revenue will leverage funds Missouri will receive from the federal infrastructure bill, McKenna said.
One turning point in addressing eroding conditions in the highway system was a 2019 decision by the Legislature to provide $351 million to work on bridges throughout the state, McKenna said. So far, 140 of the 250 bridges most in need of repairs were fixed within 18 months. There are 200 more bridges under contract. The work is ahead of schedule, McKenna said.
"That was a shot in the arm in starting to make improvements," McKenna said.
MoDOT additionally began listing transportation needs it had not been able to work on because of a shortage in funding. So the transportation officials are going around the state to talk about what is needed and what they think they can fund over the next five years.
A few years ago, Missouri had $2.5 billion available to maintain its statewide system of roads and bridges over a five-year program. That was a half a billion a year with 10,400 bridges and 34,000 miles of road. Replacement value is $125 billion.
"That's not enough resources to really get much more than the essentials done, preservation essentials on the system itself," McKenna said.
In order to get federal funding of 80% of a project's cost, the state has to fund the road improvements to federal specifications and then apply to get federal reimbursement or matching funds. That means Missouri has to pay for the construction upfront.
In order to meet the most need and qualify for those federal matching funds, MoDOT reduced employment and operational sites and began borrowing some money that went to projects when necessary.
McKenna said that he knows it is frustrating for residents and local officials to have unfunded needs, but the state hopes to address a number of those in upcoming years with the gas tax revenue and federal funding. But the new funding may help MoDOT take on some of the unfunded projects or move them up on the priority list.
District engineer Frank Miller described the process to prioritize need projects.
In Joplin, one of those projects is construction of a train bridge over East 32nd Street near Davis Boulevard to free up traffic flow in that area when trains are crossing. Additionally, the intersection of 32nd Street and Davis Boulevard needs improvements to move traffic, particularly semitrucks coming out of the neighboring industrial park, residents told the MoDOT officials.
They were told the train overpass is now in the No. 1 priority position on the unfunded needs list, which possibly could make a candidate for construction in 2026. It also is possible the intersection changes could be done along with that project.
Keenan Cortez, Joplin's mayor pro tem, asked if it helps with prioritization when a local government is willing to help pay for a project. McKenna said a cost-share program like that had been suspended because of the state funding situation, but it has been reinstated and cost-share funds are spoken for through 2024.
After the meeting, a senior transportation planner for the city of Joplin, Taylor Cunningham, said it is uncertain yet how Joplin will benefit from the new funding.
"We don't know anything for sure, but we do know it gives us an opportunity for larger projects that no one entity has had the resources for in decades."
She said that the "32nd Street overpass out by the industrial park has been a huge problem for businesses out there, so seeing it come out at the top of the list was really encouraging."
Tony Robyn, of the MoKan Partnership, a regional economic development organization, said infrastructure is an economic development tool that can bring jobs to the area, "so we like to look at their list of projects and identify what their priorities are for our major manufacturers and industries whether those are roadways or broadband service. What are the infrastructure projects that will help Joplin grow and the region grow."
Another key project for economic development in Joplin is the extension and enlargement of West 20th Street to a growing industrial and business area that includes Wildwood Ranch and properties along the Missouri and Kansas state line.
