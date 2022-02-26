Street and bridge projects on state designated roads in Joplin, including a rebuild of Seventh Street and a 32nd Street train bridge are listed in the preliminary draft of the Missouri Department of Transportation's plans for the next five years.
That plan is called the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program. It lists $4.5 billion worth of projects across the state. The STIP plan is currently under review and is not final yet.
Some of the projects included in the draft recommendations, such as reconfiguration of an intersection on 32nd Street and a train bridge there, were sought by Joplin business and industry representatives at a meeting last year with MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna.
Frank Miller, an engineer for MoDOT, told members of the Joplin Area Transportation Planning Organization at a Feb. 17 meeting there are a number of JATSO projects on the preliminary list for state funding.
The state will make headway now with a larger slate of state highway and bridge needs because of revenue coming from the state gas tax increase enacted last year combined with incoming federal funding, he said.
The state's incremental gas tax increase cents that went into effect in July 2021 makes it possible for Missouri to have the matching dollars for federal funding. "So we are able to do a little bit more than just the usual resurfacing and replacing bridges," Miller told JATSO. The gas tax will increase in increments of 2.5 cents per gallon annually through July 2025. The overall 12.5 cents increase will boost the gas tax in Missouri from 17 cents to 29.5 cents.
The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration said in December it will distribute $52.5 billion in funding to states under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Miller outlined the projects that are under review for Joplin:
• MoDOT had previously scheduled half of Seventh Street for demolition of the deteriorating roadbed and a rebuild of the pavement along with sidewalks improvements for compliance with standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. But now, because of the funding available, the state is planning to replace all of the street's concrete from Schifferdecker to Range Line Road in 2024. There also will be some operational improvements and signal replacements done then, he said.
• A two-phase project is proposed for East 32nd Street. The first phase is to reconfigure the intersection at Davis Boulevard and 32nd Street in 2024. The second phase will be construction of a railroad overpass at the train crossing on 32nd Street near Davis Boulevard, which will come later in the STIP plan, nearer to 2027.
• Two bridge replacement projects will be part of the plan in 2027. They will be on the north end of Main Street over the Kansas City Southern rail line across from Landreth Park and also the bridge over Turkey Creek. The plan includes building sidewalks from F Street to Murphy Boulevard. Dan Johnson, Joplin public works assistant director of engineering, said city officials will coordinate a planned trail construction project through that area with the MoDOT work.
There also are some smaller projects in the draft plan.
Those include:
• Safety upgrades to left-turn lanes at 34th Street and South Main Street.
• Changes to the traffic signal at Range Line and Newman roads.
• Signal replacements of old equipment at 41st and Main streets, and at Fountain Road and North Main Street.
No costs were discussed for the projects.
