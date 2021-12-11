A project to replace one of the most heavily traveled bridges in Southwest Missouri is sure to cause disruptions for drivers in middle to late 2022, and the Missouri Department of Transportation is seeking comments and/or questions about this project from the public.
MoDOT is putting on what it calls a virtual public meeting for the next two weeks starting Monday to let the public look over the plans for the project to replace the South Range Line Road bridge between 20th and 32nd streets over the Kansas City Southern Railway tracks.
The estimated $6.2 million project is expected to begin in the spring of 2022, with the bridge reopened to traffic by Nov. 1, 2022, at the latest.
MoDOT is offering financial incentives for early completion to contractors who bid on the project early in 2022.
Dave Mitchell, a spokesman for the MoDOT Southwest office in Springfield, said people can go on the web to the project page at www.modot.org/range-line-roadkansas-city-southern-railroad-bridge-replacement at any time and see details of the project and pictures of the current bridge.
On Monday, a button for a comment form will appear on the page, opening the online public meeting.
“It will be there for the next two weeks where people can make comments, ask questions and send that in to us,” Mitchell said. “If they have a question about how things are going to work or something like that, we’ll get back to them. Comments, we'll collect those and take those into consideration. If there’s anything that needs to be changed or can be changed, we’ll look at it. It’s really pretty simple.”
Mitchell said the form will be on the webpage until Dec. 27. Anyone who has a question and wants someone from MoDOT to contact them will have a place to note how they want to be contacted whether it be by phone or email.
“It won’t be a terribly long time if they have a question,” Mitchell said. “We’ll get back to them as quickly as we can, but I would hate to give a specific time frame because I don’t know what that is.”
People who don’t have access to the web can call MoDOT at 1-888-275-6636 and tell the operator which project they’re calling about and where that project is.
Mitchell said the department will get the information on the webpage to them and give someone without access to the internet a way to make their voice heard.
Background
The South Range Line Road bridge over the railroad was built in 1976 and carries about 24,580 vehicles per day.
Its replacement is part of Missouri Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program to repair or replace 250 bridges across Missouri.
The new bridge will be 2 feet higher, 15 feet wider and 27 feet shorter than the existing span and include sidewalks on either side.
In a fact sheet available on the webpage, MoDOT said Range Line Road will be closed for a maximum of 87 calendar days. MoDOT says the road will reopen to traffic no later than Nov. 1, 2022, and the project will be completed by Dec. 1, 2022.
The official detour will include 32nd Street, Seventh Street and Missouri Highway 249.
