AVILLA, Mo. — It’s one of those bridges that most people may not even notice when they drive over it, but thousands will notice this summer when the state closes and replaces it.
The Missouri Highway 96 bridge over White Oak Creek, about a mile and a half east of Avilla, is 97 years old, and the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to have it replaced this summer.
MoDOT is seeking public comment on the project during a period that starts Monday and lasts through Feb. 21.
MoDOT said the contract will be awarded in April, and the contractor has 120 days to get the highway reopened to traffic.
The cost to replace the bridge is estimated at $2.4 million and is part of the $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.
Traffic might be a bit busier through the eastern Jasper County towns of La Russell and Reeds while the bridge is being replaced.
The official signed detour for cars and light trucks takes traffic on Route U — which runs through La Russell — Route F and Missouri Highway 37 to get around the construction.
The detour for large trucks uses Missouri Highway 39 through Mount Vernon, Interstate 44 and Missouri Highway 37 through Reeds and west of Avilla.
Dave Mitchell, a spokesperson for the MoDOT southwest office in Springfield, said the state is required to put detour signs on state-maintained roads, but local users will likely find their own ways around the construction.
How to participate
Mitchell said people can go to the White Oak bridge project page on MoDOT’s website. On Monday, Feb. 7, a button for a form will appear on the page, opening the comment period.
“It will be there for the next two weeks where people can make comments, ask questions and send that in to us,” Mitchell said. “If they have a question about how things are going to work or something like that, we’ll get back to them. Comments, we'll collect those and take those into consideration. If there’s anything that needs to be changed or can be changed, we’ll look at it. It’s really pretty simple.”
Mitchell said the form will be on the webpage until Feb. 21. Anyone who has a question and wants someone from MoDOT to contact them will have a place to note how they want to be contacted whether it be by phone or email.
“It won’t be a terribly long time if they have a question,” Mitchell said. “We’ll get back to them as quickly as we can, but I would hate to give a specific time frame because I don’t know what that is.”
People who don’t have access to the internet may call MoDOT at 1-888-275-6636 and tell the operator which project they’re calling about and where that project is.
Mitchell said the department will get the information on the webpage to them and give those without access to the internet a way to make their voices heard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.