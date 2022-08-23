Plans to eliminate the Scotland interchange for Missouri Highway 66 and Interstate 44 east of Duenweg have been abandoned after public comments raised concerns last year, so the bridge will be renovated in 2023.
A $365,000 plan to rehabilitate the “flyover bridge” that takes traffic from eastbound Missouri 66 to eastbound I-44 is part of a $43.2 million project to rehabilitate or replace 25 bridges in Jasper, Lawrence, Greene, Webster and Dallas counties over the next two years.
The bridge is scheduled for renovation sometime in 2023.
Laurel McKean, assistant district engineer and project manager for the I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle design-build project, said the Scotland interchange only serves traffic moving in two directions — eastbound Missouri 66 to eastbound I-44 and westbound I-44 to westbound Missouri 66. Traffic exiting westbound I-44 can access Missouri 66, but there’s no place for eastbound I-44 traffic to exit at that interchange.
She said $365,000 covers the rehabilitation of the bridge but does not include any changes to the ramps or signs on the interchange.
“It’s a nonstandard interchange for an interstate, and what we were considering as part of the discussion when the Prigmore interchange was built was that the Scotland interchange would go away,” McKean said. “But we also know that things change and there’s a lot of growth happening, so it’s not that we completely want to get rid of the access there. But if we do major work on that bridge there, we’d like to look to see if we could change it to a full-blown interchange.”
The I-44 interchange on Prigmore Road south of Duenweg was completed in 2015.
McKean said public comments in a public hearing held online in 2021 were generally in favor of keeping the Scotland interchange and even expanding it to a more standard interchange, something that would likely involve moving it from its present location.
In the meantime, McKean said, MoDOT is in early planning stages for a major reconstruction of the interchange between I-44 and Interstate 49 at Fidelity south of Carthage and east of the Scotland interchange.
Earlier this month, MoDOT closed the ramps from westbound I-44 to northbound I-49 and from northbound Missouri Highway 59 to westbound I-44 for reconstruction that will likely take about 30 days.
That project will widen that ramp and extend the length of that acceleration lane at the end of the ramp on I-49 north.
McKean said this $5.4 million project is the first part of a longer-term reconstruction of an interchange that dates to the creation of I-44 in the 1960s.
“I do know that Fidelity is on a scoping list to improve the interchange in general,” she said. “I’m just not sure where they are in the plans and the study. This is the first piece. We all know there is no yielding ability at the end of that ramp, so I know this is the first piece we knew we had to get done, and I do know there are conversations down the road to try to get rid of that weaving on the ramps. That was an interchange born when the interstate was born, and it can’t handle the traffic that uses it now.”
She said rehabilitating the Scotland bridge will give MoDOT at least five years to decide how traffic in the area looks down the road and whether an interchange between Fidelity and Prigmore Road is needed or feasible.
Lawrence County bridges
The same design-build project that will rebuild the Scotland overpass in 2023 has already started in Lawrence County.
MoDOT said as many as nine bridges across the county will be either rebuilt or replaced in the fall.
Dave Mitchell, spokesman for MoDOT, said work has begun on two bridges on Missouri Highway 96 near Halltown, which means that road will be closed until Dec. 15.
Mitchell said the bridges over Turnback Creek and Johnson Creek, which are within sight of each other near Halltown, will be demolished this month. Crews will build the bridge over Turnback Creek first and the bridge over Johnson Creek second.
Other bridges slated for replacement in 2022 are four box culverts on Missouri Highway 97 north of Missouri 96, the Missouri 174 bridge over I-44 east of Mount Vernon, the county Route V bridge over Williams Creek west of Mount Vernon and the Missouri 37 bridge over Dry Branch just east of Pierce City.
A total of 14 of the 25 bridges slated for reconstruction or replacement in the I-44 Corridor Bridge Bundle are in Lawrence County. The Scotland interchange flyover is the only bridge in Jasper County scheduled for renovation in the plan.
Nine bridges will be rebuilt, and 16 bridges will be replaced.
Scheduled completion date for all the bridges is Sept. 30, 2024.
MoDOT said the project’s goal is to deliver a safe project within the planned $43.2 million budget, maximize the number of bridges to be addressed, and use innovation to reduce delays and minimize the impact to the public.
Maps of the counties involved and dates when bridges will be rebuilt can be found at https://www.modot.org/i-44-corridor-bridge-bundle-design-build-project.
