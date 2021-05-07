Across Missouri, about 900 state road and highway bridges are rated in “poor” condition by Missouri Department of Transportation inspectors. In Southwest Missouri alone, that number is a little more than 200.
MoDOT officials say the problem — money, or the lack there of — is not anything new. Without a big infusion of new money coming into the state’s road budget, the number of bridges with a "poor" designation likely won’t improve much. And while sources for new revenue are on state and federal tables, they still have obstacles that would have to be overcome.
MoDOT officials say being listed as in poor condition doesn’t mean a bridge is unsafe. A poor-condition bridge might be functionally obsolete, or it might have specific parts that are showing wear and need work but do not pose a danger to motorists, cyclists or pedestrians. If inspectors find evidence that any bridge is unsafe for traffic, the department closes it immediately. It is just that, as with most problems, the officials say, the longer they go without a fix, the bigger they become.
Steve Campbell, MoDOT district engineer based in Springfield, said the department works to replace or rebuild these poor-condition bridges on state or federal highways year-round, but as one comes off the poor list after reconstruction or replacement, another one is added when inspectors find problems.
“What we’ve seen for several years is as we replace bridges in what I consider an aggressive amount in large numbers, we unfortunately have a similar number that, upon inspection, fall into that lower category of poor,” Campbell said. “So we’re going to continue with what we are doing and hope that we can ... make some inroads and lower our number of poor condition bridges.”
New investment?
MoDOT spokesperson Linda Horn said the department can’t say much about the possibility of new money coming in from the federal government because President Joe Biden’s American Jobs Plan, which proposes $2 trillion for infrastructure projects, has only recently been introduced in Congress and is still far from being enacted.
But Horn did put a number on how much money would be needed to significantly reduce the number of poor-condition bridges in Missouri.
“Missouri has 10,397 bridges on the state system, and currently, 893 are listed in poor condition,” Horn said in a written statement. “We have identified that an additional $95 million each year for 10 years would decrease the number of poor-condition bridges to approximately 300.”
Another option is to increase state investment in roads and bridges, but voters have not been inclined in recent years to increase funding for such. They rejected proposals in 2018 and in 2014.
Most of MoDOT’s state money comes from a 17-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax that hasn’t been changed since 1996.
In 2019, Gov. Mike Parson pushed the "Focus on Bridges" program, which invested about $355 million from the state’s general revenue fund, a federal grant and the sale of state bonds into replacing or repairing 250 bridges across the state.
Locally, the Route U bridge replacement in eastern Jasper County over Spring River just north of La Russell was one project funded in this program. A major project scheduled for 2022 under this program will replace the bridge on South Range Line Road north of 32nd Street over the Kansas City Southern Railway tracks.
The Focus on Bridges program is a temporary infusion of money to the state’s road and bridge infrastructure.
Lawmakers in Jefferson City have advanced legislation that would raise the 17-cents-per-gallon gas tax by 2.5 cents per year for five years starting in October. That would increase the state’s gasoline tax to 29.5 cents per gallon of fuel sold on July 1, 2025.
That proposal passed the Senate in March and was approved by the House Transportation Committee unanimously on April 27, sending it to a vote of the full House.
State Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, said the Senate bill avoids triggering a vote of the people under the Hancock Amendment by raising the gas tax incrementally in small amounts.
Smith said he fundamentally opposes all tax increases, including this one, unless they are accompanied by equal tax reductions elsewhere in the state budget.
Campbell said even if the federal government approves an increase in federal money for roads and bridges, the state will need to raise more money to match the federal funds in order to receive them.
“We typically use federal money to the tune of 80% on projects,” Campbell said. “That’s the typical formula, but if more federal money becomes available, you still have to be able to provide the state sponsored match, and therein lies the challenge.”
Range Line Bridge replacement
The replacement of the Range Line railroad bridge in Joplin will mean temporary but significant disruptions in traffic for a period of at least four months, Campbell said.
He said the contract is set to be put out for bid in January 2022, with construction to take place in the spring of 2022.
“That one is a complete replacement, so we’re going to tear it down and rebuild it,” Campbell said. “It will be a pretty impactful project. There’s no way to do this in segments and keep part of Range Line open in the area, but we’ve worked with the city quite a little bit.”
MoDOT spokesman Dave Mitchell said the department will hold public meetings in the summer or early fall of 2021 to inform the public of the project and its impacts.
Detours are still being worked out to move the estimated 27,000 vehicles that use the bridge each day around the project. Campbell said MoDOT typically designs detours to move traffic on state routes, and it is working with the city of Joplin to determine the best detour for this project.
Plans call for the new bridge to be 2 feet higher, 15 feet wider and 27 feet shorter than the existing bridge.
“The increase in height is necessary to provide proper vertical clearance for trains passing under the bridge,” MoDOT wrote in an emailed description of the bridge. “The number of lanes, lane widths and painted median will remain the same. The increase in width is due to adding sidewalks on both sides of the new bridge.The project also will include sidewalk construction on the west side of Range Line from the Braum’s restaurant entrance to 29th Street, and on the east side of Range Line from the Sutherland’s entrance to the Half of Half Store entrance, completing sidewalk connectivity along this section of Range Line.”
MoDOT said it will use incentives for contractors to try to reduce the construction time as much as possible.
“In addition to choosing a more efficient construction method, we are also looking to reduce closure time on Range Line through a method of bidding that favors contractors whose bid includes a shorter construction time,” MoDOT said. “There also will be financial incentives in the contract for the contractor to finish quickly. This is a process used during the current I-49 concrete replacement project in Joplin. We’re reaping the rewards of that with reduced construction time and fewer impacts to drivers.”
Current status
The state maintains more than 1,800 bridges on state roads and interstates in Southwest Missouri alone, and more than 56% of those have reached or are reaching now their expected lifespan of between 40 and 50 years.
Campbell said the bridges are outliving their service lives, which means they become more and more expensive to maintain, and because of maintenance issues and the limited amount of money available for bridge maintenance, bridges slide into the poor condition category faster than the state can replace them.
Campbell cited the recent completion of the replacement and repair of 19 bridges along Interstate 44 as an example of the state’s efforts.
He said the state used a unique “design-build” concept to bundle bridges and present the package to contractors.
“We said: Here’s the box that you will work within. And different groups of folks bid on that and tried to do as much as they could for a set budget on that project,” Campbell said. “It’s less prescriptive, and I think certain contractors are more geared toward delivering certain items than others. Because it’s less prescriptive, it drives innovation in process, and we’ve found it to be incredibly valuable. We try to gain value by the competitive process and trying to encourage people to find ways to improve as many bridges as they can.”
That $36 million program replaced 13 bridges and rebuilt six bridges on Interstate 44 between Sarcoxie and Halltown east of Joplin over an 18-month period, meaning the bridges along that stretch of I-44 won’t need as much maintenance for a number of years in the future.
That project was finished in December 2020, a year ahead of the December 2021 contract date.
Campbell said his office is preparing a similar project to bundle 33 bridges on I-44 and on roads within 15 miles of I-44 to send to contractors for bids this summer and complete by November 2024 at the latest.
“Our ability to keep bridges in their current condition is really the driving thought,” Campbell said. “When it comes to poor-condition bridges, we’re trying to remove them from the system and improve them, but when we invest in a good-condition bridge with a preventive maintenance contract or work by our own forces, that keeps that bridge in good condition longer and that’s really at the heart of everything we do on bridges.
“It’s trying to determine the appropriate amount of money to spend on a structure to keep it in good or fair condition, because the more often we can do that, the longer we can hold our own in this battle against bridges.”
