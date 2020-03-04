A regional economic development organization, the MOKAN Partnership, has started a capital campaign to raise $2 million that its director said will fund five years of its regional economic and community development work.
Tony Robyn, director of business attraction and retention for MOKAN, is meeting with city and county governments and investors in the business community in the seven-county, three-state region served by the partnership to provide information about the campaign. The campaign will last two years to raise the money for its operations.
MOKAN is the former Joplin Regional Partnership that has been rebranded to reflect its service area that encompasses Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties in Missouri, Ottawa County in Oklahoma, and Cherokee and Crawford counties in Kansas.
The Joplin Regional Partnership was founded in 2009, named then as the Joplin Regional Prosperity Initiative by the Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce. It was an arm of the chamber that worked to create regional business growth and retention of business as well as provide workforce development and labor recruitment resources and services.
That organization in the past used a per capita formula where participating communities paid $1 for each resident in their city.
"Over time, communities look to see what was the real value of being associated with the partnership," Robyn said. "Our value is bringing regional resources to bear in a community. And it's not as if you need to be a paying member, so to speak, of the partnership for MOKAN to add value, but having those resources available gives us the opportunity and the time and the staff capacity to be there to do that work."
Robyn said the organization was rebranded recently with a name that is intended to emphasize its regional mission.
"My value and MOKAN's value is not to come into a community, whether it's Joplin or Lamar or Miami, Oklahoma, or Columbus, Kansas, to take opportunity away from those communities but to add value to an operation in those communities," Robyn said.
MOKAN can help with business recruitment and attraction, providing funds to train community leaders about economic development or financing tools such as tax increment finance district and tax break programs.
Services also can be provided to help businesses with funding that would enable a business or plant to expand or to train its workers for an expansion. There also is assistance to provide resources needed for a location or expansion, such as installation of infrastructure to facilitate a project.
MOKAN will not replace those who currently do economic development work in the areas served such as chambers of commerce or city of county staff. "I come alongside to add value to their operation," working in tandem with them, Robyn said.
Robyn is not alone. Morris Glaze, of Joplin, works on outreach in Missouri, and Steven Gilbert, of Miami, works in Oklahoma and Kansas. Adding two staff members will allow the partnership to provide more services to its participants, Robyn said.
Right now, Robyn is focusing us determining what each community needs and what resources can help address those needs.
He also is working with a public-private economic development organization called Missouri Partnership, the state's Department of Economic Development, and other state organizations and chambers on funding and other resources to help with those needs.
There are projects that have been in the works for a long time that the partnership is continuing to pursue and some that are nearly ready for construction, such as the construction of a Casey's distribution center that will be ready for groundbreaking next month.
To get to the point of construction on a project like Casey's, Robyn said, "there's lot of different pieces and moving parts that all work in a coordination fashion to get something to emerge in the area, and part of my role is help connect those different pieces."
MOKAN is guided by a board of directors that involves regional business leaders.
