BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Momentary, the contemporary arts venue of Crystal Bridges of American Art, will celebrate its second anniversary this week with a variety of events for the public.
The Momentary, a former Kraft Foods plant sprawling across 63,000 square feet, opened Feb. 22, 2020, as a companion to Crystal Bridges with a focus that includes culinary, visual and performing arts. Anniversary events, to be offered through Sunday, will include:
• 22% off in the Momentary shop when visiting in person. General admission to the facility remains free, as does parking. The Momentary last month opened a new parking garage with nearly 600 spots, designed by Chicago-based Wheeler Kearns Architects and featuring an original design by Caddo artist Chad "Nish" Earles.
• A limited-time cocktail in the Tower Bar.
• A special pastry and drink offering at the Momentary's Onyx Coffee Lab location.
• A balloon arch photo spot.
• A free tote bag with purchase of a membership.
• "Waste Garden," a durational performance by local fashion designer Bryce Arroyos, from noon to 5 p.m. Friday.
• A concert with Arooj Aftab at 8 p.m. Friday. Aftab, whose music unites classical Urdu poetry, American jazz and modern composition, is nominated in two categories for the 2022 Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist.
• A party with electronic music legend Daedelus at 8 p.m. Saturday. The artist, whose discography stretches back more than 20 years, combines experimental IDM, or intelligent dance music, with hip-hop. Daedelus will be joined by DJ and producer Russell E.L. Butler and DJ Afrosia.
Upcoming
The Momentary has had a tough two-year existence. It opened just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning in the U.S. As a result, it temporarily closed almost right away because of lockdown and stay-at-home orders, and it saw a number of its events, especially during the first year, canceled or postponed.
But that hasn't stopped officials from dreaming up big events for the venue's third year. In the coming year, the Momentary plans:
• The inaugural two-week Live in America Festival beginning June 1. The event will feature more than 300 performing and cultural artists from Las Vegas; Ciudad Juárez, Mexico-El Paso, Texas border region; Northwest Arkansas; New Orleans; Sumter County, Alabama; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Detroit; and the Pueblo, Diné, Hopi and Apache nations of Albuquerque, New Mexico, in partnership with Indigenous peoples from across Turtle Island.
• Three music festivals, including FreshGrass | Bentonville in mid-May. FreshGrass is a two-day ticketed event; this year, it will feature 14-time Grammy Award-winner Emmylou Harris & the Red Dirt Boys, plus Margo Price, Sam Bush, the Jerry Douglas Band and a dozen other groups.
• Four new exhibitions and two sound installations, to be announced next month.
• Four performing and visual artists-in-residence.
• Five outdoor concerts on the Momentary Green featuring nationally acclaimed artists.
• Live on the Green, a free summer concert series featuring local and regional artists.
• The Tastemaker Series, featuring guest chef dinners, book talks and beverage tastings with local, regional and national culinary artists.
The Momentary and Crystal Bridges are also pursuing a new project called SOMO Artspace Lofts, or "South of the Momentary." This $16 million residential building will hold 50 units labeled as "affordable live/work artist housing," to be available to residents earning 60% or below the median area income. Construction could begin this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.