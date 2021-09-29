MONETT, Mo. — Darren Bass, president of Cox Monett Hospital, has been promoted to vice president of clinical services at Springfield-based CoxHealth, the health care system announced Wednesday.
Bass has been with CoxHealth for more than 20 years and in his current role since 2015. During his tenure, the new $42 million Cox Monett Hospital opened in early 2021 and replaced the former hospital built in 1953. Bass also helped the hospital achieve a five-star rating for patient satisfaction from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and be named to Modern Healthcare’s list of Best Places to Work in Healthcare three years in a row, hospital officials said.
Bass began his career in health care as a physical therapist. He holds degrees from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis.
Genny Maroc, who served as president of Cox Monett from 2011 to 2013, plans to retire from CoxHealth on Dec. 31. She will return to Monett to serve as interim president while the search for a new leader is underway. The leadership change is effective Jan. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.