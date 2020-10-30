SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A federal judge assessed a Monett man 12 years in prison Friday on a conviction for distributing at least 10 pounds of methamphetamine in a seven-month period two years ago.
U.S. District Judge M. Douglas Harpool ordered Eric E. Akins, 54, to serve the term without parole at his sentencing hearing in federal court in Springfield. Akins pleaded guilty Jan. 21 to his role in a conspiracy that distributed more than 20 pounds of meth in Greene, Barry, Lawrence and Howell counties between May 10 and Dec. 19 of 2018, according to the U.S. attorney's office in Springfield.
Akins was obtaining pounds of meth from co-defendant Damian Arreola-Chico, 30, of Purdy, that investigators determined was as much as 99% pure.
When investigators searched a storage shed Akins was renting in 2018, they found a backpack containing 134 grams of meth, which he claimed Arreola-Chico had "fronted" him at a price of $5,000. The U.S. attorney's office said Akins bragged at the time that he had "half the town" coming to him for meth.
Akins has prior convictions for burglary, forgery, stealing, distribution of a controlled substance and nonsupport, and was on probation at the time of his arrest for a fifth drug possession conviction.
Four co-defendants in the drug-trafficking conspiracy pleaded guilty previously and received federal prison time. Arreola-Chico was sentenced to 20 years; Maleana L. Willhite, 40, of Verona, to 12 years; Michael E. Handshy, 40, of Billings, to 10 years; and Michael S. Rhoads, 29, of Monett, to six years.
The case was investigated by the Combined Ozarks Multi-Jurisdictional Enforcement Team, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Monett and West Plains police departments, and the Howell County Sheriff's Department.
