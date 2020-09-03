MONETT, Mo. — Monett will receive an $11.3 million federal grant for runway and other improvements at the Monett Regional Airport.
The announcement was made Thursday by U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., a member of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, and U.S. Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo.
Planned improvements consist of paving the way for a new longer runway, extending and converting the existing runway to a full-length taxiway, and making additional safety improvements to accommodate larger aircraft and increased activity at the airport.
The initial phase of construction includes earthwork and grading of the new runway with the paving phase to follow. The City Council accepted the grant and approved a funding agreement at the council's Aug. 20 meeting, with construction scheduled to begin this fall.
“With a longer runway, Monett operators will no longer be forced to reduce fuel loads and range, effectively allowing for businesses to operate bigger aircraft, and reach many international destinations nonstop," said Brian Hunter, vice president of travel for Jack Henry & Associates, a large Monett employer. "All of this will allow greater safety margins, and more fuel to be purchased locally. This additional capability will attract users and businesses to our city for decades to come. I can’t thank the city council enough for their leadership to improve the airport.”
According to an economic impact study conducted for the Missouri Department of Transportation, the Monett Regional Airport generates 82 full-time equivalent jobs with a $4.2 million payroll and annually contributes about $13.1 million to Missouri’s economy.
The airport serves several major corporations that have a presence in the Monett area, supports emergency medical transport and law enforcement operations, supports training missions by the Missouri National Guard and U.S. military, and provides flight training for student pilots and maintenance operations performed by certified fixed-base operators.
"The stronger and safer our state’s transportation infrastructure is, the stronger the opportunity for continued growth and new jobs," Blunt said in a statement. "This grant funding is great news for the airport and all of the businesses and residents in the area who rely on it."
