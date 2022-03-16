Today in the Globe newsroom we saw the benefit of a run's fundraising.
Officials with the Joplin Memorial Run presented a $5,000 donation to the group Healthy Joplin. The money will fund a stencil project in public parks and walking trails throughout the city to encourage people to stay active and make healthy choices.
We'll have more about this story in Thursday's edition of the Globe and online at joplinglobe.com. We'll also have reports about:
- A homicide investigation stemming from an early-morning shooting death.
- A Joplin police officer shot by a suspect being released from the hospital.
- More questions for Joplin City Council candidates.
We have made it over the hump, folks. Have a pleasant evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.