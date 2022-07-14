By now, you've heard that Panasonic has announced plans for a $4 billion electric vehicle battery plant in De Soto, Kansas, creating up to 4,000 jobs.
But how did the state of Kansas land this huge project? Why did the company choose it over Oklahoma, which also tried to lure Panasonic in?
Read about the history leading up to this week's announcement in a story from our partners at Kansas Reflector. You'll find it online at joplinglobe.com and in Friday's print edition.
You'll also find:
- Details about an upcoming public meeting on a bond issue for Carthage voters on the Aug. 2 ballot.
- A reminder about the new 988 number for mental health crises.
- A look at the latest recognition for a top leader at KCU-Joplin.
Have a nice evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.