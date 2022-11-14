The Joplin Area Catholic Schools system is the latest to add esports as an extracurricular activity for students.
St. Peter’s Middle School and McAuley Catholic High School have launched an esports program with the help of a grant from Walmart Supercenter No. 79 in Joplin.
Esports, or electronic sports, is a term used to describe competitive multiplayer video gaming.
