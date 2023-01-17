More area communities are thinking about asking voters for a 3% sales tax on marijuana.
It’s a discussion going on in many Missouri cities since voters in November approved a measure allowing those age 21 and older to consume, possess, purchase and cultivate marijuana for recreational use, as well as automatically expunge criminal records for most nonviolent marijuana offenses.
The Joplin City Council will discuss such a proposal tonight, according to its agenda. The Jasper County Commission discussed it earlier today.
Learn more in stories from reporter John Hacker online at joplinglobe.com and in Wednesday's print edition.
