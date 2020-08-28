The health departments in Jasper and Newton counties on Friday reported more COVID-19 deaths.
The Jasper County department cited two deaths, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 80s. Both were hospitalized prior to death. The two pushed the county's death toll to 20.
The Newton County department cited the death of a man in his 60s who had underlying chronic conditions. He had been hospitalized with COVID-19 related symptoms.The death represents the county's 16th attributable to COVID-19.
