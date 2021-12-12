More lights for the Joplin skate park are on the way.
The Joplin City Council last week authorized a purchase order for $52,653, with Joplin Industrial Electric to add four new lights and poles and another LED fixture to an existing light pole to the skate park in Ewert Park.
The skate park was built in 2015 and has been one of the most popular features in city parks, according to a staff report. It is used year-round by skateboarders and BMX bikers. There were no lights in the park when it was built, but in 2017, as a result of requests by those who wanted to use the skate park after dark, a light was installed.
With added users of the park in the last few years, they requested more lighting. The park will have four light poles with LED fixtures operated by a timing device to shut off after park hours.
The contract of nearly $2 million for milling and overlay of some city streets next year received also was approved. The areas to receive new overlay are largely in north central and downtown areas.
The contract is for $1,991,264, and that is to be paid from the city's transportation sales tax fund.
The council put on hold two contracts proposed by a private business to install fiber-optic cable along the city's existing sanitary sewer and stormwater sewer pipes to provide 5G and other services to its communications customers. The company, CableRunner USA LLC, also would need to install access points to the systems. The company would pay the city $8,000 a month for access.
The council authorized payment of a grant of $17,000 to the Homeless Coalition for the annual software payment to fund a system that tracks assistance given by nonprofit agencies to those in need of housing and other services.
In addition, the council authorized an agreement between the city and the Economic Security Corp. to pass on $50,000 in grant funding for the Coordinated Entry Program, which provides a point of contact for organizations to assess needs, shelter, transition, and permanently house people who are homeless.
Payments to both the Homeless Coalition and the ESC are made from federal block grant funds provided by for those purposes.
The council held a closed session after the six hours of regular meetings. The purposes of the closed meeting were for legal action or communication with the council's legal adviser and for a personnel matter.
