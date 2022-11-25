A loss of drivers contributed to the recent decision of city officials to suspend services of the Sunshine Lamp Trolley but remaining drivers will be transferred to the city's other public transportation service, MAPS.
Trolley service will be on hold as of Monday.
There are two remaining trolley drivers who will be added to MAPS service. That will enable the expansion of MAPS, said Tony Robyn, Joplin's assistant city manager. MAPS will continue to provide transportation by appointment from one location to another. Hours of operation will be from changed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to start at 6:30 a.m. and continue through 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Robyn said the earlier start will allow people who start work shifts in the early morning or those with early medical appointments to use MAPS.
It is not the intention of city officials to end the trolley service permanently. "We're just pausing it until we are able to come back and have a solid system," Robyn said.
The city held public meetings early in the year to discuss with residents and public transit users contingency plans that could come into play as the number of commercially licensed drivers needed for the trolley buses dwindled.
The vans used by MAPS, which do not require a commercial license to drive, cannot handle as many passengers a day as the trolleys. "We have added a van and are rolling over the other two trolley drivers to help provide service," Robyn said.
"Understanding it is inconvenient, we will have to revisit it to see if there are additional things we can do" to provide more public transportation, Robyn said.
One factor is that the city's pay range for commercially licensed drivers is low compared with other area school districts and transportation providers. He said hourly pay for an entry level transit driver starts at $12.75 while employers such as the Carthage School District start drivers at $20 an hour. Locally, only Head Start driver pay is lower than Joplin's, he said.
Joplin city government offers a good benefits package that includes health insurance and sick time, vacation time, retirement and a recent 4% cost-of-living pay increase. "So there are things we can do to make the city more attractive" to prospects, he said. "We know we have lagged behind on pay. So there is variety of things we're trying to do for all employees."
City officials are still working on a pay equity plan that is intended to weight positions by factors including responsibility levels. Also, the City Council convened the finance committee to look at the city's budget, finances and revenue sources and make recommendations.
To operate the public transportation services, the city needs seven trolley drivers and two MAPS drivers.
"It got to where it was all hands on deck," Robyn said, including having the trolley supervisor drive as well manage operations.
The city should not have to return any federal or state grant money it has received for trolley operations because the grants reimburse actual expenses, so as operating costs are suspended the city will not be submitting those expenses for reimbursement, Robyn said.
Upset about change
Trolley riders on Wednesday said the change does affect them both in terms of inconvenience and expense.
One trolley rider, Kenneth Paylor, said he is upset about the change.
"Even though MAPS is here, you have to make an appointment to go as opposed to saying, 'Oh, I'm out of milk, I can go to the store on the trolley,'" which provided hourly daytime routes.
In addition to scheduling trips in advance, "my travel budget has gone from $25 to $76 for all the places I need to go," Paylor said. "That may not sound like a lot to others but it is to me." His income is his disability pay. He does have a card issued by the city that allows him to pay half fare, he said.
But Paylor, like others, wonders why city officials had not acted earlier to raise wages for drivers.
Paylor said he has a friend who works as a dishwasher for $12 an hour compared with trolley drivers at $12.75, even though they have to have the training and knowledge to obtain a commercial driver's license.
Another rider, Samuel White, said he will make the adjustment and travel less often. "What can you do? If they don't have the drivers, they can't run the service."
