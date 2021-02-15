It was a bone-chilling winter day in the area Monday, with 3 to 5 inches of snow blanketing the region, and although forecasters are predicting another winter storm system to drop off extra snow this week, there is an end in sight.
Temperatures will eventually climb above freezing this weekend, but not before a second storm system following a similar track covers the region in additional snowfall Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to Mark Burchfield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Springfield. Much of the country has been affected by the arctic blast.
“At one point, you had a winter storm warning for all of Texas, and it extended all of the way up through Missouri, Arkansas, up the Ohio Valley, and it actually goes all of the way up to New York and Maine,” Burchfield said. “This is a pretty impactful storm system.”
Overnight low temperatures early Tuesday morning will range from minus 3 to minus 14 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast Tuesday with high temperatures reaching the teens, which is an improvement from Monday’s lows and dangerous negative wind chills.
The next storm is to arrive midweek and could result in 1 to 3 inches of snow in the Joplin area, according to the weather service. Areas near the Arkansas border will likely receive amounts ranging from 3 to 5 inches. Joplin’s wind chill got down to minus 26 degrees, and it’s unusual to get those wind chills that far south, Burchfield said.
“It’s still going to be very cold Tuesday. Into Tuesday night and Wednesday, there’s another system coming through with a pretty high chance of accumulating snowfall across a lot of southern Missouri,” he said.
Highs will be in the 20s on Thursday, near freezing on Friday and in the 40s over the weekend. Monday is forecast to be sunny with a high near 50 degrees.
“It will be a lot more average for February than what we’re experiencing now,” Burchfield said. “We just have to get through the next few days.”
Be cautious
Keith Stammer, emergency management director for Joplin and Jasper County, said the snow coverage only makes the temperatures feel even more bitter. He was encouraging drivers to be cautious.
“Any warming that we get toward the end of the week, I would be cautious because as long as that snow remains on the ground, it’s going to be colder than it would be without the snow,” he said.
The Joplin Police Department reported multiple slide-offs and stranded vehicles due to the poor road conditions Monday. Stammer said the temperature is making the snow light and fluffy, which means it’s not good for making snowballs but good for snow drifts.
“If people are going to drive, I used to tell my kids that, ‘If things are different, you must act differently,’" Stammer said. "Act as if you may indeed get off into a ditch or get stalled somewhere in traffic or have a mechanical breakdown due to the temperature.”
Another thing to keep in mind is carbon monoxide poisoning. Stammer said kerosene heaters and generators are dangerous to have indoors or in enclosed spaces.
“We had a lot of carbon monoxide poisoning in the ice storm of 2007,” he said. “We had a lot of calls of carbon monoxide poisoning or near carbon monoxide poisoning, and more times than not, it was because someone had a generator in the house.”
Warming centers
Due to COVID-19, many places that would normally open as warming centers are closed to the public or limiting capacity. Individuals in the Joplin community are stepping up to help fill in the gaps.
Joplin residents Jamie Hammond, Alyssa Adams and Nike Jackson took it upon themselves to make sure no one is stranded in the bitter cold without a place to go. Last week, Hammond began calling local churches to see if they could open their doors as a warming center.
“David DuRall, who’s a chaplain at the juvenile center, talked pastor Chuck at Byers Avenue into opening overnight for people for those who were sleeping outside because I did know that there were people in tents with heaters trying to stay warm, and in this weather, it’s not sufficient enough,” Hammond said.
Byers Avenue United Methodist Church, 1730 Byers Ave. in Joplin, was on board and opened its doors overnight Friday. From there, it inspired other ministries to warm those in need this week. Adams said she felt it was her moral obligation to step in and help the people in her community.
“It’s been a blessing, and I couldn’t think of a better way to serve anybody or show them that they care and that they’re deserving of a warm place,” she said. “These are basic human needs.”
Adams and Jackson have been providing transportation to and from warming centers. They said people have thrown their arms around them because they’re so thankful.
“At the end of the day, these are people,” Jackson said. “These people are in a situation that’s unfortunate, and we as a community need to come together to help uplift them, so they can be out of this situation.”
Chuck Kralick, pastor of Byers Avenue United Methodist Church, said they have volunteers working in shifts to provide overnight shelter to the homeless from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. this week. In coordination with DuRall and the community, Kralick said they’ve also been able to offer meals.
“As a church and a Christian, Jesus commands us to treat others as we would like to be treated,” he said. “We’re just trying to be the hands and the feet of Jesus. I think we’re all in this together.”
Community center shelter
Since 6 p.m. Saturday, just as the snow started falling, the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center on Main Street began serving as an emergency warming shelter, open to anyone needing a hot meal, a moment to recuperate from the biting wind or a place to curl up overnight out of the cold.
At 10 a.m. Monday, about 20 people were taking advantage of that hospitality. While two volunteers prepared a chili and cocoa lunch, one guest sat on a nearby chair, sipping coffee; another man had his eyes closed atop a sleeping bag; and a young couple were standing against the far wall, watching television.
Nanda Nunnelly, president of the center, took time to go to each person, asking how they were and if they needed anything, before making her way over to the building’s kitchen to check on several batches of chili kept hot inside large pots.
“If they weren’t sleeping on the floor here, they would be sleeping outside,” she said, gesturing at the back room filled with cots and sleeping bags before indicating the people eating and sleeping in the main room, many of them members of Joplin’s homeless population. That population, she said, “still needs to be taken care of.”
And it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Joplin’s unhoused population, she continued. “I tell you, it’s been wonderful for unhoused people to see how much care and concern is in our community, because they often feel like nobody cares. And for them to see volunteers (from the community) coming in and bringing in (food and donations), they’re excited as well.”
Nunnelly said the cold that blanketed the area over the weekend prompted her to convert the service center into a warming shelter.
“I woke up Saturday morning, and it was awfully cold for me to even get out of my bed … and all I could think about was how many people were out there sleeping in this?”
Nunnelly got the ball rolling. Within hours, she watched as “overwhelming support” began pouring in from the community, including food from Hackett’s Hot Wings, Sam’s Club and many others, she said.
“We had people bringing food and clothing and blankets — and we can always use more,” she said, admitting she hadn’t slept in nearly 26 hours. She and 11 volunteers have taken care of around 30 people, many of them adults, but also displaced families with children.
“This is one of the first things our executive director said: ‘This is our mission,’” Nunnelly said. “And it is. Community-built and community-blessed.”
The 24-hour shelter, located at 110 S. Main St., will remain open at least through Wednesday morning and longer should the need continue, she said.
Warming centers
• St. Paul’s Methodist Church, 2423 W. 26th St in Joplin, open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday-Friday.
• One Church in Joplin, 2802 New Hampshire Ave., open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
• Carterville First Baptist Church, 200 E. Main St. in Carterville, open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Light of Joplin Church, 2501 E. 20th St., open from 5 to 7 p.m.
• Unity of Joplin, 204 N. Jackson Ave., open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
• Carthage Crisis Center, 100 S. Main in Carthage, open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Fair Acres Family YMCA, 2600 S. Grand Ave. in Carthage, open from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Splitlog Baptist Church, 3670 Splitlog Road in Goodman, has food and showers available. There are no specific hours.
Overnight shelters
• Byers Avenue United Methodist Church, 1730 Byers Ave. in Joplin, open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.
• Minnie Hackney Community Service Center, 110 S. Main St. in Joplin, open 24 hours.
