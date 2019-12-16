The Hope Valley Community Improvement District continues to collect sales tax funds while theft cases remain pending against a former consultant to the district's developer.
At a Monday meeting of the board that oversees the sales tax district, the city's finance director, Leslie Haase, said that the city is holding more than $9,900 in tax proceeds for the district. She said a representative of the board will need to file a request for the city to transfer the money to the district's bank account.
An accountant who is on the board, Brandon Davis, said that the balance in the district's bank account is now up to more than $148,000.
Money was discovered missing from the account in 2017 after Darrell Gross, then 63, of Republic, had been charged in Newton County with taking money from the Big Spring Plaza Community Improvement District in Neosho. He also was a consultant to that district.
In both cases, an investigation was conducted by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and charges were filed by the Newton County prosecutor.
Collection of the Hope Valley Community Improvement District sales tax was turned over to the city of Joplin after Gross was charged with stealing the tax money that was collected in previous years.
Gross was charged in Newton County with the theft of about $176,000 from the tax district. He pleaded guilty to two charges on Aug. 30. He did not appear at sentencing on Oct. 28. A warrant was issued for him, though online court records do not reflect that the warrant has been served. His attorney told the judge at the October hearing that Gross is a patient in a long-term care center.
The tax money was intended to go toward the costs of redeveloping what is intended to be redevelopment of land at 44th Street and Range Line Road for a future retail, restaurant and office district named Hope Valley.
Gross also faces charges related to the diversion of money from the Big Spring Plaza district in Neosho. He is charged with receiving stolen property in that case as well as forgery in Greene County because that is where authorities say Gross used bank accounts to divert more than $13,000 to himself.
Those criminal charges in both Greene County and Newton County are still pending.
