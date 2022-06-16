Today in the Globe newsroom we witnessed generosity.
Grants from a trust set up by the late Bob Corley were awarded Thursday, with 44 area nonprofits receiving a total of $246,962.
We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about:
- $24,000 in grants from a local Rotary Club.
- GOP lawmakers pressuring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to reverse his position on gun control.
- Local residents planning Juneteenth celebrations.
We hope you have a peaceful evening.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.