The recipients of the Corley Grants pose for a photo on Thursday at the Southwest Missouri Bank Community Center in Joplin. Globe | Roger Nomer

Today in the Globe newsroom we witnessed generosity. 

Grants from a trust set up by the late Bob Corley were awarded Thursday, with 44 area nonprofits receiving a total of $246,962. 

We'll have more about this story in Friday's edition of the Globe and at joplinglobe.com. We'll also feature reports about: 

  • $24,000 in grants from a local Rotary Club. 
  • GOP lawmakers pressuring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt to reverse his position on gun control.
  • Local residents planning Juneteenth celebrations. 

We hope you have a peaceful evening. 

