More than 90% of Joplin residents have taken to wearing face masks or face coverings.
Actually, 92.6%, according to a survey Globe reporters made starting last weekend of area department, grocery and convenience stores.
That's not just a passing grade — that's an "A" in Priscilla Bledsaw's book.
A Carthage resident, she said she had not been shopping at area stores for months but decided to venture out last week after Joplin passed a mask ordinance that went into effect on July 11. The Joplin City Council last month had previously rejected a similar mask ordinance but came back at the question two weeks later.
"I do not live in Joplin, but I certainly will shop only there because there is an ordinance," Bledsaw said. "I want Carthage to pass a mask ordinance, and I will be shopping in Joplin until that happens."
Others, including Joplin resident Doug Hale, opposed the council's decision, and some, like him, have vowed to do their shopping outside the city limits.
"I would prefer helping the businesses in town. I want to see Joplin prosper," he said, but then added, "I will go elsewhere. If I need lumber, I'm going to Neosho to buy my lumber."
Neosho has no mask requirements and recently lifted all city-imposed COVID-19 restrictions, although businesses there can still impose their own guidelines for shoppers.
Around the horn
Globe visits to more than a dozen stores beginning last weekend and carrying on through the week revealed 539 of 582 people in those stores were wearing masks. In two of those 43 instances of noncompliance, it was employees who were not wearing masks. In some instances, customers had masks around their necks but were not wearing them over their mouths.
Convenience stores, where people often pop in and right back out, had the lowest score. In one instance, only two of 13 people were wearing masks at a Main Street store.
Two complete circuits of Northpark Mall found 93 of 96 shoppers and walkers were observed wearing face coverings, most of them masks but a few bandannas. In some mall department stores, 100% of the shoppers were wearing a mask.
At Best Buy, near the mall, and the Walmart Neighborhood Market on West Seventh Street, 75 of 76 people inside those two stores had donned masks. Both stores are among those now requiring face masks regardless of local ordinances. Best Buy's requirement went into effect last week; Walmart's goes into effect for all of its stores nationwide on Monday. Target and CVS also announced face masks rules for all stores, with Target's going into effect Aug. 1, and CVS's starting Monday. Home Depot will implement a similar rule nationwide on Wednesday.
Joplin Mayor Ryan Stanley said last week that he had a similar observation after the council passed its ordinance.
“I went to Walmart. ... I went to Sam’s Club. I went to restaurants and so forth," he said on Monday. "I can tell you I’ve been pleased with the adoption rate (of those using masks). I have been seeing probably a 90% to 95% of adoption” of people wearing masks or face coverings.
The Joplin metro area of Jasper and Newton counties, as of Friday, reported more than 2,100 cases of COVID-19, and 20 deaths, 15 of those in one Joplin nursing home.
'Getting used to it'
Sonia Guttierez said Joplin's experience is consistent with that of Fayetteville, Arkansas, where she said compliance is greater than 90%. A member of the Fayetteville City Council, she voted for that city's mask ordinance on June 16.
"We still have a few people who are not compliant, a few people here or there," she said Friday, adding: "I think people are getting used to it. It just takes a while."
She predicted compliance also will improve after Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued an order Thursday requiring people to wear face masks in public throughout the state. The order takes effect Monday.
“This whole fight against COVID-19 is likely to get harder and not easier, and we have to meet the challenge together. Everyone must do their part,” Hutchinson said when making the announcement.
Gutierrez said the Fayetteville ordinance had no penalty for individuals who did not comply, but the state mandate does. Violators could face a fine of up to $500. The order prohibits law enforcement from detaining or arresting anyone for not complying, and first-time violators will only receive a verbal or written warning.
The order includes several exemptions, including people younger than 10 or those engaged in religious worship, despite worship services being identified as sources of outbreaks in Arkansas and elsewhere.
The order also allows the state to exempt counties that the Health Department has certified as having a low risk of transmission. Hutchinson said that would be defined as counties that have had no positive cases for 28 days and have adequate testing capability.
Hurting businesses
Hale, of Joplin, believes the ordinance is hurting Joplin businesses, some of which are still feeling the strain of the shutdown this spring.
"I went out to eat breakfast Saturday morning right after the ordinance took effect," he said. "While we sat there, there were five different parties that had to be turned away because they didn't have a mask. That's a lot of business the businesses are missing out on right now."
While he was eating, he noted other people donned a mask to get through the front door but took it off at the table. Hale said he thought that was ineffective and added that he didn't see the value of the ordinance.
That evening, he went to dinner at a fast-food restaurant, but instead of staying in Joplin, he went to a similar one in Webb City.
"We went to Webb City on purpose instead of purposely going to Dairy Queen in Joplin," he added.
When asked if he was also going to do his grocery shopping outside the city limits, he said he already had. However, on Wednesday, when Walmart announced its mask policy, he said he would continue to look elsewhere.
"I believe in the free market. ... That's their right," he said of Walmart, but added: "I won't be going to Walmart now. I'll go elsewhere."
He said he respects the seriousness of the virus but said many area restaurants and businesses have been hit hard by the economic shutdown and are just now recovering themselves, and he believes the ordinance set that back.
"Our governor is not going to mandate that we wear a mask, so how come the council gets to step over our constitutional rights?" he said. "Once it is voted down, you move on."
'Shopping muscles'
Bledsaw, of Carthage, was getting ready Monday for her first shopping outing in months.
"Since March, I haven't gone into a store. I have had Walmart deliver my groceries. I stay home, and I don't go out to eat. I have some health conditions," she said.
But because of the Joplin requirement, she said she thought it was now safe to return to the stores.
"After the mask ordinance, I feel like it is going to be a lot safer to shop in Joplin than in Carthage," where there is no mask ordinance, she said.
"I plan to start today," she said Monday. "I'm really excited about going shopping."
Her first stop was a building supply store in Joplin, even though the same chain has a store in Carthage. Afterward, she said of her trip to Joplin, "It was very nice to not feel like I needed to scurry in and scurry out and feel like nobody was going to breathe on me."
She cut her Monday visit to Joplin short, adding: "I shopped myself out. ... My shopping muscles were out of shape."
Back in Joplin on Tuesday, she stopped at a big-box retailer and said she saw several people without a mask "and they should have known better. If they hadn't been moving so fast, I would have probably yelled at them. There still are a huge number who just don't get it."
She added, however, that she felt safe.
"It was really great to feel like I could get in my car and drive to a store and spend all the time I wanted browsing and shopping," she said. "I live a 1 1/2 miles from both Lowe's and Walmart here (in Carthage), but I would rather drive to Joplin than go here, where nobody is wearing a mask and everyone is pretty laissez-faire."
After her first two visits, she said she felt comfortable shopping in Joplin and came back Wednesday to more building supply stores, then on Thursday went out to a Joplin restaurant — her visit to a restaurant in months.
"Everybody seem to be very compliant," she said, adding that her "dining muscles" were still in shape.
