Ticket prices on Saturday at more than 3,000 theaters nationwide will be on sale for just $3, including at nearly every available movie screen in the Joplin area.
Saturday has been dubbed National Cinema Day, and theater owners expect the lowered ticket prices will encourage people to watch a movie inside theaters during a time when there are few big-draw films on the marquee.
“Cinema Day has existed in Europe for a couple of years, bringing in record attendance,” said Paul Farnsworth, director of public relations for B&B Theatres. “Historically, September has represented a bit of a dry spell for theaters, so (Saturday) creates an opportunity for guests to inexpensively visit the movies after the stresses of getting the school year started have settled.”
To that end, several theaters are hanging on to popular movies, like “Top Gun: Maverick,” or temporarily bringing back proven blockbusters from earlier this year, like “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” to keep moviegoers interested in visiting a theater this weekend and watching a movie on the big screen.
While sales tax still applies — on average about 27 cents per ticket — there will be no extra charges for fancy formats like IMAX or 3D or Dolby Cinema.
Joplin’s Regal Northstar will offer movie tickets for $3, plus tax, on Saturday for all 14 screens.
“This day is for movie lovers across the U.S., celebrating how movies are meant to be seen — on the big screen,” said Ken Thewes, Regal’s chief marketing officer, in a statement. “We are excited to be a part of National Cinema Day, offering our moviegoers the opportunity to see the latest blockbusters at Regal, no matter the format, for only $3.”
Less than a mile away, Joplin’s Bookhouse Cinema will also participate in National Cinema Day. The theater will be closed Sunday.
AMC Theatres, which owns the Classic Pittsburg 8 in Pittsburg, Kansas, and the two area B&B-owned theaters in Neosho and Miami, Oklahoma, will also feature $3 tickets all day Saturday.
“We’ve had lots of folks reach out and indicate that they are planning a day at the movies, taking advantage of the ultralow admission cost to watch several movies back to back,” Farnsworth said.
The Route 66 Movie Theater in Webb City and the Plaza Theater in Lamar will also participate in National Cinema Day.
Scott Kelley, who manages both the Plaza and Barco Drive-In, said the latter, an outdoor theater that opened in 1950, will offer $3 tickets Saturday. The complex can accommodate 400 cars.
“It’s very cool,” Kelley said. “We’re glad we are able to do it.”
The last time movie tickets were sitting in the $3 range dates to 1983, when the average ticket price sat at $3.18, according to the National Association of Theatre Owners. In 1988, ticket prices exceeded $4. By 2006, the price had risen to $6.55. This year, the average movie ticket price is $9.17.
“If the response is strong, we hope to be able to work with studio partners and other exhibitors, plus The Cinema Foundation, to make it a recurring event” during future Labor Day weekends, Farnsworth said.
