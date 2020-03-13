Some of the region's most popular destinations and attractions are taking additional measures because of the COVID-19 outbreak but still have plans to open.
One of the area's biggest attractions, Silver Dollar City in Branson, announced it will delay its seasonal opening until Saturday, March 28. The park had been set to open Tuesday, March 17.
That date is subject to change, depending on guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Showboat Branson Belle launched its 2020 season Friday, "but with greatly reduced seating allowing for defined social distance," the company said in a statement.
Lisa Rau, director of publicity for Silver Dollar City and other attractions at Herschend Family Entertainment, said the company is following federal and state guidance in responding to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and employees are proactively communicating with hosts and guests about hygiene guidelines.
“We are implementing recommendations from our internal safety team, including additional hand-sanitizing stations and conducting higher-frequency disinfecting of commonly touched surfaces in an effort to prevent the spread of disease,” Rau said in a statement.
Nor are there plans to cancel performances at the 2,000-seat Sight & Sound Theatres in Branson, according to a statement released by the theater’s CEO Matt Neff. It is one of the largest theaters in the region.
Neff indicated theater officials are “staying in accordance with local and Missouri state guidelines."
“Should any restrictions change in the future, we will respond accordingly and all ticket holders will be informed,” Neff said.
Theater officials also are encouraging anyone planning to attend a show to follow CDC health guidelines. Other steps include implementing additional cleaning and sanitizing practices and the suspension of offering refills of reusable souvenir cups.
“We are committed to making the best decisions possible based on the information we have for the health and safety of others,” Neff said.
The company did shut down its theater in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, citing guidelines announced earlier this week by Gov. Tom Wolf, who urged the cancellation of large events as a coronavirus preventive measure.
Northwest Arkansas
In Eureka Springs, the popular St. Patrick’s Day parade, slated for today, was canceled.
In Bentonville, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the Momentary remain open, with officials saying they are closely monitoring the situation, according to Emily Newman, public relations manager for the Momentary. In a statement posted on the respective websites, officials indicate they are following federal guidelines concerning COVID-19. Those recommendations include encouraging people to wash their hands and to stay home if ill.
“We’ve increased cleaning and disinfectant schedules, restricted nonessential staff travel and will continue to keep your safety as our top priority,” the museum said in a statement. “At this time, there are no changes to our schedule for programs and events.”
In a statement released to patrons on Friday afternoon, Peter Lane, Walton Arts Center president and CEO, announced the suspension of all public performances effective through April 5.
“We are in uncharted water with the potential effects of the pandemic in our community,” Lane’s statement reads. “The health and safety of our patrons, volunteers and community are our top priorities, and we have not made this decision lightly.”
Lane said he understands the cancellation of events brings disappointments and frustrations.
“We will continue to monitor this developing situation and provide updates about shows beyond April 5 through our media channels and on www.waltonartscenter.org,” Lane said. “Patrons with tickets for the impacted shows will be contacted directly. No action is required. Tickets for events beyond April 5 will remain on sale.”
Northeast Oklahoma
Tribal officials at Northeast Oklahoma casinos indicate it's business as usual but with additional cleaning precautions being taken.
While gambling is continuing as usual at River Bend Casino in Wyandotte, General Manager Gary Johnson said staff has taken a preventive measure by closing the casino’s buffet. This means only made-to-order dishes will be served for the foreseeable future.
As another precaution, casino officials are announcing every hour on the loud speaker a “friendly reminder” to follow the CDC’s recommendation regarding hand-washing, Johnson said.
An emergency quick-response team has been established, meeting every day at 9 a.m. to update plans and procedures based upon new information. Johnson said casino staff always has plans for thunderstorms, tornadoes, ice storms and more, but dealing with COVID-19 is “something new.”
A statement released by Ryan Stewart, director of marketing for Buffalo Run Casino in Miami, outlines plans implemented by casino staff to help avoid the spread of the disease. This includes sanitizing everything frequently touched, including walls, countertops, slot machines and casino chairs every 20 to 30 minutes.
At Downstream Casino, near the Oklahoma-Missouri line, officials are cleaning all touch points for guests and employees with additional care. In a statement, Jani Cummings, general manager for the casinos, said members of the Environmental Services Department are carrying spray bottles of a cleaner to disinfect all services. The product, she said, is being used to sanitize everything from door handles and light switches to flush handles in restrooms. Officials have also ordered a new sanitizing product to be distributed through a cordless, electrostatic handheld sprayer.
Melaine Heskett, general manager for Indigo Sky Casino, located near Seneca, said her staff is taking all the necessary precautions to keep everything disinfected.
“It’s business as usual,” Heskett said. “We’re trying to watch what the world is doing. We are taking every precaution necessary to ensure everyone is as safe as possible.”
She added: “As long as people are willing to get out and about, we will do everything we can to ensure their safety,” Heskett said.
The Sunny Side Up Film Festival, set for Friday, March 20, through Sunday, March 22, is still a go.
The event, organized by Rock and Brenda Whitehead, will feature more than 75 short films and screenplays during the three-day event at the Coleman Theatre in Miami.
“We aren’t concerned yet,” Rock Whitehead said. “Everything looks good so far, and we’re hoping it won’t hurt attendance. We’re optimistic because we’re ‘sunny side up.’”
