CARTHAGE, Mo. — Shawn Wake and Carole Wade affectionately call them their “drive-by” visitors, the long lines of cars and trucks slowly snaking past their 1234 Douglas Court home.
“There’s another drive-by,” she will often call out to Wake when the two of them are sitting in the living room watching television. The engaged couple rarely pay attention to the TV; instead, they'll stare out the window and watch for families spilling from their vehicles in front of the house to snap pictures or film short videos. Sometimes they'll go outside to greet them, and they'll often be showered with thanks and congratulations from the sightseers.
Since 2018, the couple’s Christmas light display has become the talk of the town. Wade's 80 Christmas-themed inflatables were originally set up inside their front lawn; it was so thick with decorations that people couldn't see them all from the street, Wake said with a chuckle. Now, things are a bit more spread out, encompassing three of their neighbors' yards.
It’s such a grand sight that the light display in western Carthage has won The Joplin Globe’s 2021 Holiday Lighting Contest, which solicited nominations of lighted and decorated homes in the area. As the winning entry, the couple will receive a $100 gift certificate from this year’s sponsor, Pearl Brothers True Value Hardware in Joplin.
Wake doesn’t mind the activity taking place in front of their house. He encourages it.
“That’s why they're out there, for people to look at and enjoy," he said of the decorations. "I get the most joy if I’m out there working and they come by and I hear the kids getting excited and talking about it. That makes it all worth it to me.”
“This isn’t something I did until I met Shawn,” Wade added, “and he’s really brought a lot to it, and he just loves it. I love to watch him because he’s doing it for everybody, because it makes people happy."
Wake owns so many inflatables that he can’t quite describe them all from memory. He begins setting them up the day after Thanksgiving, and they all come down — a sad day, he admits — in early January. His favorite inflatable is a polar bear playing “whack-a-penguin” with a mallet in his hands. Another favorite is a 6-foot-tall Santa atop a spinning platform; Wake is currently swapping in a new motor, which should be up and running by Christmas Eve.
“I’m just blessed to have good neighbors who share my love for Christmas,” he said.
One of them, Kathy Nelson, lives next door. She was the person who entered them in the Globe contest.
"(Wake) does it all — he gets up there and puts the lights on the roof and all the blow-ups and he has so much fun with it. He just has a big heart,” said Nelson, who lives at 1230 Douglas Court.
Nelson’s favorite inflatable is a Santa astride an airplane that hangs above her driveway. Other favorites are two inflatables that appear to be tossing a ball back and forth to one another.
“This is what Christmas is all about,” Nelson said. “It’s so much fun just to see the kids look so happy, and sometimes the cars will stop and they’ll get out and sometimes you can hear their voices … and their excitement. It’s just so heartwarming.”
