Mother receives same sentence as son in Cherokee County manslaughter case

COLUMBUS, Kan. — Diana Bohlander broke down in tears at her sentencing Tuesday for the hand she played in the slaying two years ago of James A. McFarland, of Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"I just wish I could go back to that day and there was a way I could stop it," Bohlander sobbed before Chief Judge Oliver Kent Lynch in Cherokee County District Court. "But everything just happened so fast."
The defendant, who was sentenced at the hearing to 59 months in prison on a conviction of voluntary manslaughter, had been romantically involved with McFarland prior to his death. She and her son, Ty Bohlander, 23, were hanging out with McFarland while homeless and living out of a van at a campground in Pawnee, Oklahoma, just a couple of weeks before McFarland's body was discovered April 30, 2017, along a road in southeast Cherokee County.
Investigators believe Ty Bohlander and McFarland got into an altercation during which McFarland suffered blunt force trauma to his head that killed him.
The Bohlanders fled the state and remained fugitives for almost two years, making their way to Southern California via Colorado and Wyoming. Ty Bohlander was arrested in March in Santa Monica, California, on a warrant accusing him of first-degree murder that had been issued in Kansas. His mother turned herself in the following month.
The Bohlanders were allowed to plead guilty to reduced counts of voluntary manslaughter in July because of difficulties the Cherokee County Sheriff's Department faced in proving premeditated murder. Their plea agreements called for sentences of 59 months with 36 months of supervised release upon completion of their prison time.
Ty Bohlander said the slaying was an accident at his sentencing hearing Sept. 3.
"We were watching a movie and drinking the night he died," he told the court. "We got in an argument, and I must've blacked out. When I came to, my friend was on the floor and wasn't breathing."
His mother, whose role in the slaying is believed to have been one of aiding and abetting her son in concealment of the crime and flight from prosecution, offered no new details about McFarland's death at her sentencing. Her attorney, JoAnna Derfelt, said what Diana Bohlander did she did "to protect her child" and now "regrets" and just wants to put behind her.
Lynch said state sentencing guidelines called for a term of 102 months for the manslaughter conviction but three mitigating factors permitted the 59 months approved by the court: the amount of time that has passed since the defendant's only other criminal convictions in the 1980s, the need for the term to be commensurate with the sentence her co-defendant received, and her comparatively more limited role in aiding and abetting her son.
Diana Bohlander was convicted in 1985 of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and of escape from custody in 1987. She has had no other convictions since then other than a traffic offense.
County Attorney Jake Conard sought restitution for the cremation costs incurred by McFarland's family, and the judge ordered that Diana Bohlander share in the payment of $867 of restitution with her son.
McFarland's wife and sister, who attended Ty Bohlander's sentencing this month and expressed disappointment with the light sentences that he and his mother were to receive, did not attend Diana Bohlander's sentencing. But the judge said he took judicial notice of the comments they made at Ty Bohlander's hearing and the letters they submitted to the court in reaching his decision on Tuesday's sentencing.
