COLUMBUS, Kan. — A mother and son are to be sentenced in a plea deal in the 2017 death of a 64-year-old Tulsa, Oklahoma, man, and to each serve 59 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections.
Ty Bohlander, 23, and his mother, Diana Bohlander, 58, pleaded guilty earlier this month in Cherokee County District Court to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the slaying of James A. McFarland, whose body was found April 30, 2017, along a road in southeast Cherokee County.
The Bohlanders and McFarland were known to be hanging out together in the weeks preceding McFarland’s death. The three were homeless and living out of a van while getting around in a 1994 Chevrolet Camaro, according to Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves. Officials believe Diana Bohlander was romantically involved with McFarland.
Under the terms of Ty Bohlander’s plea deal, the defendant was allowed to serve a standard guideline sentencing of 59 months in state prison, based on the severity of the offense and his criminal history, according to County Attorney Jake Conard.
Under Diana Bohlander’s plea deal, the prosecutor’s office agreed to let the defendant serve 59 months in state prison, because of her criminal history and role in the death.
“The factual basis that we have is that Ty is actually the one who engaged in the killing,” Conard said. “Her involvement is more of an accessory.”
Both defendants will also have to file as violent offenders in Kansas after their release from prison. Groves said that as part of their plea agreement, the Bohlanders had to stipulate how McFarland’s death took place. He said that their story was consistent with the information they had obtained during the course of the two-year investigation.
“Diana and Mr. McFarland were in a relationship together, and an argument ensued," Groves said. "Ty was present. Ty and Mr. McFarland got into a physical altercation, and during the course of that altercation, Mr. McFarland sustained blunt force trauma to his head, which resulted in his death. She was present and involved for the whole thing, including the fleeing.”
During the search for the Bohlanders, Cherokee County sheriff’s investigators discovered information leading them to believe that the mother and son had traveled to Colorado, Wyoming and eventually to Southern California after McFarland's death. The two were arrested in California by local authorities earlier this year and extradited to Kansas.
Initial charges changed
The Bohlanders initially were charged with first-degree murder, but the charges were changed because of a lack of evidence. Groves said the initial charges of premeditated murder were filed based on the information authorities had at the time, which was a few days after McFarland’s death.
“The initial charging decision was made based on the information collected by law enforcement over the course of their initial investigation that led us to believe that the killing was premeditated, making it a first-degree murder,” Conard said. “Now, while there is still reason to believe that is true, evidence to establish that was not as strong as I would like for it to be. We did have evidence to prove that they killed this individual, but as far as what their motive or how they did it, that evidence was lacking.”
Conard said voluntary manslaughter is defined in state law as the intentional killing of a human being committed: either upon a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion or upon an unreasonable, yet honest, belief that deadly force was justified.
According to the language that they were charged with, they intentionally killed a human being upon a sudden quarrel or heat of passion, Conard said.
Groves said the voluntary manslaughter plea was consistent with what they believed happened as a result of their investigation and that he’s comfortable with the final agreement.
“I’m just happy that it’s wrapped up,” Groves said. “None of them were from around here, but it was still a case that it was important for us to not only identify the suspects, but apprehend them and make sure they were held accountable for Mr. McFarland’s death.”
Coming up
A sentencing hearing for Ty and Diana Bohlander is slated for Sept. 3 in Cherokee County District Court in Columbus.
