A motorcycle rider who crashed Thursday night on Interstate 44 in Joplin was discovered to be suffering from a gunshot wound.

Joplin police responded to a 10:10 p.m. report of a motorcycle crash at the one-mile marker in the eastbound lanes of I-44 and found the rider of the bike suffering from a gunshot wound.

The rider, who was taken to a local hospital, remains in critical condition today, police said. His name has not been released as yet and the incident remains under investigation by police.

  

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe. 

Tags

Recommended for you