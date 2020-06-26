A motorcycle rider who crashed Thursday night on Interstate 44 in Joplin was discovered to be suffering from a gunshot wound.
Joplin police responded to a 10:10 p.m. report of a motorcycle crash at the one-mile marker in the eastbound lanes of I-44 and found the rider of the bike suffering from a gunshot wound.
The rider, who was taken to a local hospital, remains in critical condition today, police said. His name has not been released as yet and the incident remains under investigation by police.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.