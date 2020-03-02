MOUNT VERNON, Mo. â€” Robyn Jett testified Monday that she knew her husband would be angry when she returned home Oct. 27 after an accident that wrecked his grandfather's car.
She and another woman, who was driving the car, had escaped serious injury after hitting a deer and rolling the vehicle but had to walk several miles to get help and get back to the grandfather's house in Mount Vernon where the couple and their children were staying.
Her husband was not in the house when she arrived, but he came in moments later and just as angry as she thought he might be, she testified at his preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court on felony domestic assault charges.
"As soon as he came straight at me, he started hitting me," she told the court.
She went on to describe an attack during which Zachary Jett, 32, hit and kicked her, put a gun to her head, dragged her by her hair, threw her into a wall and hit her with a baseball bat.
"He told me I was going to die that night," she said.
She said he attacked her despite the fact that he had asked her to take the other woman home and that it was the other woman who was driving, not her.
Her testimony and that of a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper were enough to convince Associate Court Judge Robert George that Jett should stand trial on charges of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. The judge set Jett's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for March 9.
Robyn Jett testified that she spent almost a week in the hospital after the assault. She suffered broken facial bones and severe swelling of her face, and she has lingering back injury issues. She said she bled so profusely during the assault that an extensive cleanup had to be performed and a badly stained mattress burned.
Public defender Nick Siver cross-examined her extensively about the accident she had been in before the assault, the extent of her injuries, and her husband's use of a handgun and baseball bat. The judge eventually interceded, telling Siver that he already felt there was probable cause to order Zachary Jett to stand trial on the assault and armed criminal action counts, and that the kind of defense issues Siver was probing would be best addressed at trial.
Siver formally objected to having his cross-examination of Robyn Jett cut short and entered another objection when the judge did the same during his cross-examination of a trooper called to testify on the resisting arrest charge.
The trooper told the court that he went to the grandfather's residence that morning investigating the accident and was forced to enter the residence without a warrant when no one would answer the door and a child appeared at a window of the home. He said his uncertainty about what had happened to the occupants of the wrecked vehicle and concern that the child may have been left there alone led to the decision to enter the residence without a warrant.
Inside, he found the defendant, the couple's two children and another man. He said Jett thanked him for his concern and told him the car had been stolen and that his wife had been abducted. He also claimed to have reported all that to a Mount Vernon police officer via Facebook earlier that morning.
"I was very skeptical of the story," the trooper said.
A Mount Vernon police officer subsequently arrived at the house, and he learned that police had been there earlier that night regarding a possible domestic assault. That information resulted in the trooper's decision to arrest Zachary Jett for filing a false report with him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.