MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — A judge on Thursday ordered a Mount Vernon man to stand trial on charges that he physically abused his ailing elderly wife and let her become dehydrated and malnourished while in his care.
Associate Judge Robert George decided at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing in Lawrence County Circuit Court that there is probable cause for Stephen C. Tur, 69, to stand trial on charges of first-degree assault and second-degree assault of a special victim. The judge set Tur's initial appearance in a trial division of the court for April 13.
Christina Algya, an adult protective community worker with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, testified at the hearing that she investigated a state hotline report in September of last year involving a woman brought to the emergency room of Mercy Hospital Aurora. Hospital staff reported that she was dehydrated and malnourished with signs of physical abuse.
Algya said the woman, 63-year-old Dorothy Tur, who has severe Parkinson's disease, could not speak and is bedridden with limited ability to move. She said Tur had bruising all over her body, including a large bruise of her side beneath an arm that appeared to have been caused by unrelenting pressure from having been left lying on that side for a long period of time.
In her first interview of the woman, Algya devised an impromptu system of communication in which Tur would answer affirmatively by squeezing Algya's hand or negatively with no squeeze. In this manner, she inquired of her how she had suffered her injuries and fell into the condition in which she was brought to the hospital.
According to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case, she told Algya that she lived alone with her husband, that she had no caregiver other than him and that her husband was abusing her.
"I asked her if Stephen had hit her, and she indicated 'yes,'" Algya testified on direct examination by Assistant Prosecutor Dan Brogdon. "I also asked her if he had used his fists, and she indicated 'yes.'"
She said Dorothy Tur went on to indicate that Stephen would leave her alone in the house for long periods of time and was failing to provide her with adequate food and liquids.
Six days later, Algya interviewed Dorothy Tur again in the presence of an investigator with the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department and a video recording of the interview was made. During that interview, Algya had Tur raise her hand to answer in the affirmative instead of squeezing Algya's hand. She said Tur's answers were the same to all her questions.
In an interview of Stephen Tur that Algya conducted between the two interviews of his wife, she testified that he acknowledged leaving her home alone when he went to work. He explained her bruises as having been caused by a couple of falls from a chair.
"He stated that when she's home alone, the (couple's) dogs take care of her," Algya told the court.
Algya acknowledged on cross-examination by defense attorney Kelli Greenwood Anderson that she was not aware at the time of the interviews that Dorothy Tur also had been diagnosed with senile dementia. She further acknowledged that she has no medical training and was only generally familiar with some of the symptoms of Parkinson's disease, such as difficulty controlling movements, slower thought processes and even hallucinations in some cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.