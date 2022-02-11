MOUNT VERNON, Mo. — The death of a Mount Vernon man’s ailing wife has led to dismissal of charges that he physically abused her.
The Lawrence County prosecutor’s office Thursday dismissed two felony assault charges filed on Stephen C. Tur, 71, following an investigation by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services of purported signs of abuse noted by medical staff when Dorothy Tur, 63, was brought to Mercy Hospital Aurora in September 2019 suffering from malnourishment and dehydration.
The husband was ordered to stand trial on counts of first-degree assault and second-degree assault of a special victim at a preliminary hearing in March 2020 when a state investigator testified that his bedridden wife had indicated to her in two separate interviews that her husband had been abusing her and leaving her alone in the house for long periods of time without adequate food and water.
The case had been set to go to trial at the end of this month.
Tur’s attorney, Lacon Smith, issued a news release Friday calling attention to the dismissal of the charges and proclaiming her client’s innocence. She said Stephen Tur was fulfilling his wedding vows to tend his wife in sickness and in health when he took her to the hospital more than two years ago.
“In doing so, Mr. Tur never imagined that he would be falsely accused of some of the most heinous crimes under Missouri law,” Smith wrote in the news release. “We are very pleased that, at the final hour, the Lawrence County prosecutor recognized Mr. Tur’s innocence and chose to dismiss all charges, but these charges should never have been filed to begin with.”
Prosecutor Don Trotter took exception to those remarks Friday, stating that Dorothy Tur was quite clear about who caused the bruises that were found all over her body at the hospital. Trotter said dismissal of the charges should not be interpreted as an admission that they were filed without grounds.
He said the problem is that Dorothy Tur died last year while still in hospital care. He said her testimony is no longer available to the prosecution and there is no other witness to what had been taking place in the couple’s home.
“There’s no legal way of getting the victim’s testimony into court,” Trotter said.
Christina Algya, a community worker with DHSS, testified at the preliminary hearing that Dorothy Tur, who suffered from Parkinson’s disease, could not speak and had limited ability to move when she interviewed her in 2019 about the extensive bruising on her body.
Algya told the court that she devised an impromptu system of communication with Dorothy Tur in which she would answer Algya’s questions affirmatively with a hand squeeze or negatively with no squeeze. In that manner, the defendant’s wife had told her that she lived alone with her husband and that he was her sole caregiver.
She further told her that he had been hitting her with his fists and leaving her alone without food and water, Algya told the court.
Smith noted in her news release the highlights of a letter of opinion from a doctor she had asked to review Dorothy Tur’s hospital and nursing home records as well as investigative reports from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department.
The doctor had pointed out that hospital records noted times when Dorothy Tur appeared confused and unable to communicate effectively with staff and other times when she had contradicted the information she purportedly provided Algya, stating that her husband was not hurting her at home and that she wanted to be able to go back home and stay with him.
The doctor further suggested that medical staff had misinterpreted the bruises on her body and dismissed the fact that one of her medications was known to cause bruising.
