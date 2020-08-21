More area theaters are opening after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Unhinged,” rated R; “Words on Bathroom Walls,” rated PG-13; “Inception — 10th Anniversary,” rated PG-13; and “Sonic the Hedgehog,” rated PG, will screen today through Wednesday at the Neosho Cinema 6 in Neosho.
“Unhinged,” “Inception — 10th Anniversary” and “Jurassic Park,” rated PG-13, are now showing at the Miami Cineplex in Miami, Oklahoma.
“Despicable Me,” rated PG, and “Grown Ups,” rated PG-13, will show today, Saturday and Sunday at the 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage. The theater opens at 7:30 p.m. nightly; the first show begins at 8:30 p.m., rain or shine. Social distancing measures remain in place. Limited personnel will be allowed in the concession stand; bathrooms are cleaned every 30 minutes.
“Heaven Is for Real,” rated PG, will show at 1:30, 4:15 and 7 p.m. today, and 1:30 and 4:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Plaza Theater in downtown Lamar. Social distancing measures remain in place. Admission is free.
“The Wizard of Oz,” rated PG, and “Twister,” rated PG-13, will play today and Saturday, and “Twister” will play Sunday through Tuesday at the Barco Drive-In in Lamar. All start times are 8:15 p.m. Social distancing measures remain in place.
“The Fight,” rated PG-13, will be screened at Bookhouse Cinema’s Patiodrome Outdoor Theater at 8:30 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday in Joplin. Social distancing measures remain in place. Reserved tickets can be purchased online.
Joplin’s Regal Northstar is expected to open today, while AMC Classic Pittsburg 8 inside Meadowbrook Mall in Pittsburg, Kansas, opens Thursday, Sept. 3. The Route 66 Movie Theater in Webb City is expected to begin showing movies next Friday.
