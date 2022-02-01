Due to inclement weather and possible ice and snow in the forecast, the Missouri Southern State University campus will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. MSSU will pivot to an online learning and telework model.
In addition:
• The Rec Center will be open from noon to 7 p.m.
• The pool/racquetball courts will be closed.
• Mayes Student Life Center will be open for meals as normal.
• The Health Center will be closed. Staff will be answering questions and sharing lab results via email.
• Lion Cub Academy will be closed.
• Spiva Library will be closed.
For additional information and updates, visit mssu.edu.
