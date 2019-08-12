A Missouri Southern State University student-athlete was treated for heat-related symptoms during football practice Sunday evening, the university said Monday.
Officials said staff reacted to the student "immediately," following NCAA and National Athletic Trainers Association protocols to bring down his body temperature. The student, who was not identified in the statement, was transported to a local hospital, where he was reported by MSSU officials Monday afternoon to be in stable condition.
“Our coaches and trainers did an outstanding job of recognizing the situation and providing the proper care,” said Jared Bruggeman, director of athletics, in the statement.
MSSU officials could not be reached for further comment late Monday afternoon through a spokesman for the athletics department.
Sunday's practice was one of the first for head coach Jeff Sims, previously the coach at Garden City (Kansas) Community College. In August 2018, while Sims was the coach there, 19-year-old football player Braeden Bradforth collapsed after a conditioning session and died that night of exertional heatstroke. Sims has said his program did not have anything to do with Bradforth's death.
