The music department at Missouri Southern State University has been granted associate membership with the National Association of Schools of Music.
“It’s a big deal to be accredited and recognized by this organization,” said David Sharlow, interim department chair, in a statement. “Our degrees are accredited by the state and the Higher Learning Commission, but to be recognized as a music program that meets national standards in the arts is something to brag about."
The association, which was founded in 1924, sets national standards for undergraduates and graduate degrees as well as other credentials, and provides assistance to institutions and individuals engaged in artistic, scholarly, educational and other music-related endeavors.
Missouri Southern's application process for membership began in 2016 under music professor Keith Talley, then the chair of the music department. In fall 2017, the university completed a self-study and brought in consultant Dan Dressen, associate provost at St. Olaf College, before receiving a formal visit from the association in 2018.
The association had been scheduled to meet in June of this year, but that was delayed by the pandemic. It granted associate membership to Missouri Southern just last month.
Talley said the music department has been accredited for five years and now joins several hundred other schools accredited by the association.
“It helps students realize they’re getting roughly the same equivalent level of education here that they would at any other NASM-accredited institution,” he said in a statement. “And it holds us to keeping those standards. It’s all about the quality of programs for our music students.”
Pittsburg (Kansas) State University and Cottey College in Nevada also are accredited by the association.
