There are no football games at Missouri Southern State University this year, which means there isn't a traditional setting for the Lion Pride marching band to show off its skills.
But not so fast. Because it can't play at games, the band has decided to take itself out into the community instead, performing short, free concerts for hospitals, schools and assisted living facilities.
Through photographer Roger Nomer, we'll take you to the band's concerts earlier this afternoon, specifically the performance at Freeman Hospital. You'll find his coverage of the event at joplinglobe.com and in Saturday's e-edition.
We'll also bring you:
- Complete coverage of tonight's high school football games.
- An update on CARES Act funding available through Newton County.
- A story about a former emergency medical technician who pleaded guilty in federal court to stealing fentanyl and hydromorphone from dozens of vials used by ambulances in Carthage and Mount Vernon.
All of this and more is available anytime at joplinglobe.com. Have a great weekend.
