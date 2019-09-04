MSSU biologists warn of human impact on wildlife, habitats during Oceania semester

Two biologists at Missouri Southern State University painted a grim picture Wednesday of humans' impact on the natural habitats and wildlife of the Oceania region, the focus of the university's themed semester this year.
The emphasis of the first lecture was the Great Barrier Reef, a major natural wonder and tourism draw for Australia. The 1,430-mile landmark is made up of 3,000 individual reefs and 1,300 islands, and thousands of species of fish and other marine wildlife have been documented there, said Jason Willand, an associate professor in Missouri Southern's biology and environmental health department.
But the reef — like all reef ecosystems across the world — is under siege. The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority just last week downgraded its outlook for the corals’ condition from “poor” to “very poor” because of warming oceans.
The report found that the greatest threat to the reef remains climate change, followed by other threats such as coastal development, land-based water runoff and human activity such as fishing.
“Significant global action to address climate change is critical to slowing the deterioration of the reef’s ecosystem and heritage values and supporting recovery,” the report said. “Such actions will complement and greatly increase the effectiveness of local management actions in the reef and its catchment.”
The obvious sign of climate change on the reef is coral bleaching. When the ocean's waters become too warm, the algae living inside the coral tissues are expelled, leaving the corals white, stressed and at risk of dying, Willand said.
"It can eventually take coral from its healthy state to killing the colony," he said. "The problem is that over the last 30 years or so, bleaching events are occurring annually."
Some scientists theorize that coral could simply move, find cooler waters closer to the poles in which to build their colonies, Willand said. Another possible solution is to drop an artificial reef into the water for corals to build upon, he said.
But in some ways, it might already be too late, he said.
"We as a species are really radically modifying the planet," he said. "On a geological scale, we are basically forcing different issues such as ocean temperatures and CO2 levels rising. ... When we look at a coral reef system, they are one of the indicators of global health, and they face climate change, diminishing water quality and ocean acidification."
Invasive species
Assistant professor David Penning previewed his lecture by warning attendees there would be no "happy endings" to his stories, which recounted the introduction of non-native species to Guam and Australia.
Guam, a territory of the U.S. in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, was a forested island with unique animals, including a handful of native species of bats and birds. Most of those have gone extinct since the 1940s, largely because of the introduction of the brown tree snake from U.S. military planes stopping over at Guam from the snakes' native habitats in Southeast Asia during World War II.
The problem, Penning said, is that the brown tree snake is mildly venomous and an "outstanding" climber, making the island's birds its main source of food. But eliminating the birds, which were heavily involved in seed dispersal, also meant that the island's forests began dying, he said.
"This is a U.S.-caused catastrophe," he said. "These entire ecosystems don't have snakes, which means they don't have defense mechanisms against them."
A similar situation has been playing out in northern Australia after people decided to bring the cane toad, native to South and Central America, to the continent to eat cane beetles, a sugar cane parasite. But cane toads, it turned out, ate everything but the beetles — and they are highly poisonous, meaning that Australia's famous native marsupials, snakes and lizards began dying off after attempting to eat them.
"The cane toad just existed, and these populations collapsed," Penning said.
Penning cautioned that as climate change warps landscapes, habitats and weather patterns, the same story could occur in the U.S., which lies just north of the cane toad's natural environment.
"I think by the time all of you are retiring, the cane toad will be in Missouri," he told students in the audience. "The story I just told about Australia will be the story another biologist will tell about the U.S. at the next Oceania semester."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
