Today’s celebration at Missouri Southern State University in observance of Black History Month has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.
The community event will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 11, in the Mills Anderson Justice Center auditorium.
The theme for the event is “Addressing Black Health and Wellness: Understanding Systemic Barriers to Inclusion.” Dola Flake, a 2011 MSSU graduate who is a social worker and founder of Joplin for Justice, will be the keynote speaker. Learning objectives for the event include enhancing cultural sensitivity and awareness; understanding intersectionality; increasing understanding of disparities impacting the health of Black people in the U.S.; and raising awareness for the value of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.