Missouri Southern State University students will see a 3.4% increase in their tuition fees next semester.
The university's Board of Governors on Thursday approved a budget for its 2023 fiscal year that has $75.3 million in revenues and $63.2 million in expenses. The budget calls for tuition increases that bring fees per credit hour to $267.53 for in-state students, $535.06 for out of state students, $320.40 for distance-learning students, $350 for graduate students and $50 for dual-credit students.
President Dean Van Galen said the increase was "relatively modest" and necessary because of increased operational expenditures but keeps an education at MSSU affordable. Because of a 5.4% increase in state funding approved by lawmakers, the university will receive an additional $1.4 million.
Last year's budget was tightened considerably, leading to a series of layoffs of faculty and staff members. That shouldn't happen in the upcoming budget, Van Galen said.
"We do not envision any layoffs in the next fiscal year," Van Galen said. "We had taken some difficult steps last year, but we are in a solid financial position now, so we don't anticipate taking those steps in the future."
The budget also funds about $1 million in pay increases for employees. About $35 million, or 56%, of the budget accounts for compensation and benefits, according to a news release from the university.
Admission is hoped to be higher for the fall semester: Kevin Greim, associate vice president in the development office, reported that the number of admitted freshmen is up by 17% from the previous year, with 1,708 freshman currently admitted but not yet enrolled in classes.
In other business, the board elected new officers: Anita Y. Oplotnik was elected as chairperson, and Carlos Haley was elected vice chairman. Treasurer Linda Eis and Secretary Laura Boyd, members of the university's staff, were reelected to their roles.
