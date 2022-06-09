Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM CDT FRIDAY THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Cherokee and Crawford. Portions of southwest Missouri, including the following counties, Barry, Jasper, McDonald and Newton. * WHEN...From 3 AM CDT Friday through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Thunderstorms producing heavy rain are expected to move into the watch area after 3am and continue into the daylight hours Friday. Rainfall rates will be high in some areas with excessive runoff and flash flooding possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&