The Board of Governors at Missouri Southern State University will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday in the Billingsly Student Center boardroom.
On the agenda is a presentation of the fiscal year 2019 audit, as well as an annual report on lobbying activities from Gary Burton and Jim Foley.
Prior to the meeting, the board's personnel/compensation committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. in Billingsly Room 314. That will be followed by a meeting of the academic affairs committee at 10:30 a.m. in Room 343, and a meeting of the budget/audit committee at 10:30 a.m. in Room 356.
The board will meet in closed session at the conclusion of the meeting for the hiring, firing, disciplining or promoting of employees.
