The new president of Missouri Southern State University must be a "proven leader and strategic thinker," according to a profile of the position that was recently published by the Kansas City-based firm spearheading the search.
The 20-page document, which outlines the responsibilities of and characteristics needed in a new president as well as qualifications for candidates, was authorized earlier this week by the university's Board of Governors. The search for a successor for President Alan Marble, who will retire June 30, is being led by EFL Associates, which the board hired in January.
Among the top priorities for the president will be the strengthening of enrollment and retention of students, according to the document. That will include "optimizing student recruitment, including digital marketing," and enhancing areas that ensure students come back year after year until they reach graduation, such as financial aid, academic counseling and career planning.
Enrollment has been on a downward trend so far this academic year. The fall 2019 semester saw a decline from the prior year, dropping to 5,604 students from 6,006 in fall 2018, Missouri Southern's dean of admissions reported in September. That's about a 6.7% drop.
That has continued into the spring semester, for which total headcount as of Jan. 15 was down 437 students, or approximately 8%, from the same date in spring 2019, university officials reported at the most recent meeting of Missouri Southern's governing board. The number of hours in which students are enrolled also was down by 6,830, or approximately 10.5%.
Officials have theorized that a strong economy is luring students to jobs rather than to education. Tuition also has increased more than 20% over the past few years, from $202.24 per credit hour in fall 2017 to $242.96 per credit hour in fall 2019.
Another top priority for the president will be to promote agility in "an era of rapidly changing higher education dynamics ... where fluid change is normal."
This goal, according to the document, would ensure that the president leads a campus in which everyone, not just the administration, is "accountable for organizational effectiveness." The university already has a program in place supporting that goal; formerly called the Great Game of Education and now called Empowering U, it asks all campus divisions to help manage finances and promote efficiency.
Candidate qualifications
The right candidate for the job, according to the governing board, will demonstrate:
• Collaboration and relationship-building with all constituencies, and a commitment specifically to the development of faculty, staff and students and to the model of shared governance.
• A track record of leadership and an understanding of issues affecting higher education.
• A commitment to equal opportunity and diversity.
• An operating style and professionalism that enables the academic community to flourish.
As for educational experience, the board says it prefers candidates with "an earned doctorate or advanced degree" but would consider candidates with "the appropriate combination of education and professional experience." The board further opens the door to candidates from all backgrounds by saying it would evaluate candidates with "traditional academic credentials and experiences" as well as candidates with "leadership in other professions."
The document does not list a salary for the position, only saying that the compensation will be "competitive and market-based" with a full range of benefits, including relocation assistance.
"We understand that in order to get the best candidate, it's going to have to be a competitive salary," said Bill Gipson, chairman of the Board of Governors, in an interview with the Globe.
When Marble was hired in 2014, the position was advertised with a combined salary and benefits range of $275,000 to $350,000. His first contract with the university as president started him at the minimum amount of that range.
"We have not put together a range or compensation package" for the current search, Gipson said. "Our intent is to find the best candidate and then come to an agreement about compensation with that candidate."
Applications will be due by March 15. Board members have said they hope a new president can start the job in July, but that is negotiable.
Development
EFL Associates developed the profile of the presidential search after meeting with Missouri Southern State University faculty, staff, students and administrators about what they want and need in a president, said Bill Gipson, chairman of the Board of Governors.
