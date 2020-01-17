The Board of Governors at Missouri Southern State University has hired EFL Associates, a Kansas City-based executive search and recruitment firm, to help in the hiring of the university's next president.
The firm was one of six that responded to a request for proposals from the university and one of two finalists identified by board committees. Its representatives are active in the Joplin area on numerous searches, including a recent search for the dean of the Joplin campus of the Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences, said Alison Hershewe, the board's vice chairwoman and chairwoman of its advisory search committee.
“One of their central commitments is to select candidates who will be personalized to our needs at Missouri Southern, and they believe leadership should be the central trait for our next president," she said in a statement. "Dr. (Alan) Marble has been a great model for this, and EFL and the Board of Governors are committed to helping us continue the momentum and upward trajectory he established for this university.”
The cost of the search firm will be made public once a contract has been formally executed, which is expected to take place early next week, Hershewe said.
Marble, who turns 65 this month, last fall announced his intent to retire from his position on June 30. His resignation was formally accepted by the governing board during a closed meeting on Thursday.
Marble has been at Missouri Southern since 2013, when he was initially hired as an administrator following his retirement from Crowder College in Neosho. He was named the university's president the following year.
The board initially hoped to have a new president hired by Marble's last day on the job, but its members more recently have said that the search process could take longer than that.
"(The search firm) has assured us that it can be done and that it has been done, and we're committed as a board and as a committee to put in the time necessary to get it done," Hershewe said in an interview with the Globe. "But we are not going to sacrifice quality for speed."
Hershewe said the next step for members of the search committee — who represent various groups both on and off campus — will be to meet with the search firm.
"(The search firm) wants to get a full picture of the campus and the campus' needs and how it operates before they go out and recruit candidates," she said. "The search committee will be their voice, telling us what their groups say of what their wants and needs and wish lists are."
