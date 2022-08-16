The fall session of the mixed community chorus, the MSSU Choral Society, kicks off from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in Room 208 of the music building at Missouri Southern State University.
There are no auditions, and all singers are welcome. Prior experience in a choir is helpful but not required.
The class fee is $30 and covers a semester of choral singing and the holiday performance. Interested singers may attend the first two rehearsals at no charge.
Melissa Belk returns as conductor.
Details: 417-208-9654.
