The Missouri Southern State University Choral Society will resume next week.

With the modification of protocols, the summer session of the areawide mixed chorus begins from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in Phinney Hall of the Music Building on the Missouri Southern campus.

While there are no auditions, organizers hope singers have had some experience in a choir in the past. All singers are welcome.

The class fee is $30 for the summer session and includes use of music.

Missouri Southern requires that singers wear a mask at all times while rehearsing and performing. Singers are required to provide their own masks.

The choir will prepare for a patriotic concert in late July. Melissa Belk returns as conductor of the group, with Clint Newby as accompanist.

Details: 417-208-9654.

