The Missouri Southern State University Choral Society will resume next week.
With the modification of protocols, the summer session of the areawide mixed chorus begins from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in Phinney Hall of the Music Building on the Missouri Southern campus.
While there are no auditions, organizers hope singers have had some experience in a choir in the past. All singers are welcome.
The class fee is $30 for the summer session and includes use of music.
Missouri Southern requires that singers wear a mask at all times while rehearsing and performing. Singers are required to provide their own masks.
The choir will prepare for a patriotic concert in late July. Melissa Belk returns as conductor of the group, with Clint Newby as accompanist.
Details: 417-208-9654.
