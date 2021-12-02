The Missouri Southern State University Choral Society will hold its annual holiday concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the First Community Church, 2007 E. 15th St. in Joplin.
This will be the group's first concert in more than 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down all public performances. It will also be the first concert for Melissa Belk, the group's new artistic director and conductor.
For this year's Christmas concert, the choir will present holiday music including "White Christmas," a medley of Irving Berlin songs; “Glow” by Eric Whitacre; “Nutcracker Jingles,” an arrangement of Christmas songs; "The First Noel/Pachelbel’s Canon," which is arranged by Michael Clawson; and "African Alleluia" by Benjamin Harlan. The concert will be capped by the chorus’s signature song, “One Song” by Marvin Hamlisch.
The concert is free and open to the public.
Details: 417-208-9854.
