David Sharlow cherishes the moments when his choral students for the first time hear how their voices sound in St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Joplin.
“You can just tell on their faces that ‘Oh, my goodness,’” Sharlow said. “They not only hear the sound but feel it. The older students who have been there already know, but it’s a special moment to see the faces of the new ones.”
Now in its 13th year, the Seasonal Choral Flourish will feature students from Missouri Southern State University’s chamber singing and concert chorale programs.
Set for Saturday, the singers will offer performances at 2 and 7:30 p.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, located at 812 S. Pearl Ave. in Joplin. Members of the university’s brass program will perform instrumental 30 minutes before each of the performances.
Sharlow, director of choral activities for the university, said that the selections of holiday music include classical pieces, jazzy interpretations and recognizable favorites. It will include traditions such as a processional and a closing blessing. The variety is not only for the benefit of the audience, Sharlow said.
“There is that variety because we want the educational side for our students, and give them experience with classics,” Sharlow said. “There are some wonderful jazz arrangements of songs people already know, as well.”
A key component of the annual concert, however, is the location. Sharlow said it has been held at St. Peter each year except for one, when the church was being refurbished.
The space has an outstanding acoustic treatment that gives the music quality and power, Sharlow said. He discovered the cathedral during his first year at the university and was hooked.
Students rehearse mainly in the choir room on campus. They get only one rehearsal at the church before their public performances. That’s when Sharlow gets the chance to see the reactions of students hearing themselves in the space for the first time.
“I can’t think of this program without being at St. Peter,” Sharlow said. “The acoustics, and the way they have it for the season makes it really nice.”
