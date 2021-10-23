Japan today is a major trading partner and ally of the United States in Asia, but it wasn’t more than four generations ago that the two countries fought a bitter war to the death over domination of the western Pacific.
Mikiko Conroy, who attended Missouri Southern State University’s Japan Day on Saturday with her son, Mike Conroy, and other family, remembered those days in 1944 and 1945 when American warplanes dropped bombs on the Japanese islands in response to Japan’s attack on the Pearl Harbor naval base in Hawaii in 1941, and she’s glad they’re over.
Miki, as she’s known, said she enjoyed the portrayal of her native culture at Japan Day, the culmination of Missouri Southern’s second Japan-themed semester.
“This is excellent,” she said after watching a samurai sword demonstration in the Bud Walton Theatre.
Mike Conroy said his mother enjoyed the variety of things from the Japanese culture on display for the public.
“They’ve done really good,” Mike Conroy said. “It looks like they offered a good variety of the Japanese culture between the flower arrangements and the fashion show and the swords. It really fit a lot of what I’ve seen very well.”
For old and young
Events at Japan Day were designed to be an introduction to the Japanese culture for residents of Joplin.
“The community is able to attend everything free of charge, the only charge was for the food,” said Chad Stebbins, director of the Institute for International Studies at Missouri Southern. “So today is really more for the community, we have some students in attendance but the majority are community members and everyone it seems has a certain fascination or attraction to Japanese culture.”
Isabella Owen, 10, said she came because she had been to a Japanese festival before and she really enjoyed it.
“I think it’s really cool so far,” Owen said. “I’m a little bit Japanese because my grandmother is from Japan, and I like the language. I know a little bit of Japanese.”
Owen said she enjoyed the samurai sword demonstration among other events.
“I’ve seen a few movies on it and I like how the movements go and it was really cool,” Owen said. She said she would recommend it.”I would tell them they should go because there’s a lot of bright colors and it’s really fun,” she said. “I also like the food.”
Chieko Hedin, a volunteer who helped organize the event, said she was happy with the turnout.
“It was great,” Hedin said. “It was pouring down rain since 11 last night. We put all these things inside in the rain and we were wondering if people are even going to go out, but this is great. I’m blessed.”
Hedin said she brought in about 60 volunteers from Springfield and Kansas City to help demonstrate aspects of Japanese culture.
There was traditional Japanese street vendor food provided by the Daughters Through Faith from Faith Lutheran Church in Carthage; Japanese Kamishibai storytelling in Japanese and English by Missouri Southern students in Webster Hall; a tea ceremony by Mrs. Hiromi Elliston and Kizuna group; a bonsai workshop by Chris Cox; Ikebana (Japanese flower arranging) by Katie Keith; a samurai sword demonstration by Erick Wolfe; a fashion show by Mika Logan and the Kizuna group; and many more events.
Hedin said it was important for her and her volunteers that these aspects of Japanese culture be demonstrated accurately.
“It’s my heritage and it’s these volunteers’ heritage, and there’s a lot of misleading information in the United States about Japanese culture that I kind of wanted to straighten ... out,” Hedin said. “I was looking for people to perform and able to come under this pandemic, and then looking for volunteers to prepare the authentic food. These are my Japanese friends.”
International mission
Missouri Southern has had a state-mandated mission to introduce its students to the world throughout their education at Southern for more than 20 years.
It also had a Japan-themed semester in 2001, Stebbins said.
“But we didn’t have a Japan Day like this,” he said. “We’re charged by the state with providing every student with some kind of global experience, but we also have a goal of reaching out to the community and providing the community with cultural events.”
Stebbins said this is one of dozens of events the university is hosting to introduce MSSU students to the nation.
“We’re having about 40 different events this semester, and the centerpiece is Japan Day, kind of a culmination, capstone event,” Stebbins said. “Everyone has rallied together to put this day on. If you look at the schedule there’s something for everyone with a heavy focus on activities for children.”
New Missouri Southern President Dean Van Galen attended many of the events at Japan Day.
He said it was “an awesome day at the university as we celebrate the Japan themed semester.”
“A lot of fantastic events, the tea ceremony demonstration was tremendous, Erick Wolfe and his samurai sword demonstration and certainly the fashion show was really enjoyable,” Van Galen said. “It’s just great to have our community and our campus experience different cultures. It’s part of our international theme mission and that’s what it’s really all about.”
Van Galen said the mission is one thing that sets Missouri Southern apart from the other universities in the state.
“I think it’s an aspect of Missouri Southern that sets us apart,” he said. “One of the reasons it’s important is that many of our students, when they come to Missouri Southern, have not had the opportunity to experience different cultures. I think having them be able to do that adds great value to their education and prepares them for the next step in their lives.”
